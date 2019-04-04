“¿No hay mujeres importantes de León?”: críticas a este cartel colocado en el Metro de Madrid

Un cartel promocionando el turismo en León en el Metro de Madrid, citando a algunos de los ciudadanos más ilustres de la provincia. ¿El problema? No hay ni una mujer entre los nombres.
El texto del polémico cartel reza: “¿Sabes que… Jesús Calleja, Leo Harlem, Café Quijano, Luis del Olmo o Imanol Arias son de León?”. Bajo él, el logotipo del Ayuntamiento de León. Tras verlo, la tuitera María Murnau, compartió la foto en su cuenta de la red social y se preguntó: “¿No hay mujeres importantes en León?”.
¿No hay mujeres importantes de León?#machismo pic.twitter.com/7DnkutBybu
— Maria Murnau (@mariamurnau) 2 de abril de 2019
Rápidamente, su pregunta retórica se hizo viral y, además de las críticas, han sido muchos los tuiteros que han citado leonesas ilustres:
— Mercedes Alonso (@madrid_malonso) 2 de abril de 2019
Una maestra de principios del siglo.XX, que inventó el precursor de la tablet, Ángela Ruiz Robles. Es para estar orgullosos de esta leonesa.https://t.co/YRRKDcvxY8
— celia blanco (@celiabg84) 2 de abril de 2019
Lydia Valentin @lydikit, por ejemplo, campeona olímpica.
— Onaihcnyl ???? (@lynchiano) 2 de abril de 2019
Ni hombres que no sean cuñaos?
— Albert???? (@AlbertNaya) 3 de abril de 2019
Parece que reconocer las mujeres importantes se reserva solo para el 8M porque claro, mezclar géneros en el mismo ámbito mal.
— Legendary ???? (@angelaferrrer) 2 de abril de 2019
Margarita Robles, magistrada y ministra de defensa, Josefina Aldecoa, escritora
— Alapalestra (@alapalestraaa) 3 de abril de 2019
No entiendo la necesidad de decir que gente famosa es de allí para hacer ir a las personas a visitarlo
— jorgejunquera (@jorgejunquera) 2 de abril de 2019
Justina
PD. Ahora me entero de que Imanol Arias es de León ???? pic.twitter.com/rOAQiMcye6
— Guardian of Destiny (@nacho_uncharted) 2 de abril de 2019
@LeonAyto @lydikit @yohannaalonso13 por ejemplo no son mujeres importantes?
— Riley Blue (@Riley_Blue_) 2 de abril de 2019
María José Alonso, la investigadora más influyente de España https://t.co/yYHjTrpvjM
— Christian González (@dalequetepego) 4 de abril de 2019
Consultados por El HuffPost, desde Turismo del consistorio leonés han explicado que se trata de una campaña sorpresa de cara a las vacaciones de Semana Santa y han anunciado que hay otros carteles que se irán publicando próximamente, en las que aparecen otros nombres como Lydia Valentín, Carolina Rodríguez o Beatriz Jarrín, entre otras.
