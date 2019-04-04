Diario Público
“¿No hay mujeres importantes de León?”: críticas a este cartel colocado en el Metro de Madrid

Un cartel promocionando el turismo en León en el Metro de Madrid, citando a algunos de los ciudadanos más ilustres de la provincia. ¿El problema? No hay ni una mujer entre los nombres.

El texto del polémico cartel reza: “¿Sabes que… Jesús Calleja, Leo Harlem, Café Quijano, Luis del Olmo o Imanol Arias son de León?”. Bajo él, el logotipo del Ayuntamiento de León. Tras verlo, la tuitera María Murnau, compartió la foto en su cuenta de la red social y se preguntó: “¿No hay mujeres importantes en León?”.

Rápidamente, su pregunta retórica se hizo viral y, además de las críticas, han sido muchos los tuiteros que han citado leonesas ilustres:

Consultados por El HuffPost, desde Turismo del consistorio leonés han explicado que se trata de una campaña sorpresa de cara a las vacaciones de Semana Santa y han anunciado que hay otros carteles que se irán publicando próximamente, en las que aparecen otros nombres como Lydia Valentín, Carolina Rodríguez o Beatriz Jarrín, entre otras.

