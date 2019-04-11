El vídeo de Jean-Claude Juncker en el que casi quema a la primera dama de Ruanda (y otros de sus momentos ‘on fire’)

El pasado día 7, se cumplieron 25 años del genocidio de Ruanda. Los ruandeses recordaron la fecha con un llamamiento a la transformación del país y con actos a los que acudieron mandatarios internacionales, entre ellos el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker. Uno de los actos consistía en el encendido de una llama en recuerdo a las víctimas. Y allí tuvo lugar el momento:

El presidente de Ruanda, Paul Kagame, la primera dama del país, Jeannette Kagame, junto a Juncker y el presidente de la Comisión de la Unión Africana, Moussa Faki, encienden la llama. Inmediatamente después, Juncker se gira y su antorcha se dirige hacia la primera dama, momento en que una asistente evita el accidente.

No es el primer momento polémico protagonizado por Juncker (ni mucho menos). Entre sus hits más recordados están cuando agarró por el cuello a De Guindos, sus extraños desequilibrios en la cumbre de la OTAN, cuando acudió a una rueda de prensa con un zapato de cada color y luego desapareció y muchos otros más:

"The dictator is coming". Juncker en Orban drie jaar geleden... #deafspraak pic.twitter.com/nRX6kEBvKP

Jean Claude Juncker has left a press conference half way through with South African President. Not sure why pic.twitter.com/XNXoeUS27x

Dear citizens of the world, let's take a look at EU President Juncker:

- Represents 508 million inhabitants

- Not elected by the people

- Calls Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán: "dictator"

- Cheers! ????????????????????pic.twitter.com/oNMJyiYSxr

— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 27 de diciembre de 2017