Alberto Garzón explica cómo defraudar 103 millones de euros y que te salga a devolver

Primer día de campaña y Alberto Garzón, coordinador federal de IU ha logrado que un vídeo suyo sea viral. Aunque no se trata de un acto del día de hoy, sino de ayer, jueves, en la redes sociales ha triunfado un vídeo en el que Garzón cuenta la historia de la familia Carceller, una de las más ricas del país, con una fortuna estimada de 1.200 millones de euros. Los carceller son accionistas de cervezas Damm, Rodilla y Cacaolat, entre otras empresas.

Esta familia, cuyo imperio empresarial fue levantado en tiempos de Franco gracias a favores políticos, tuvo que pagar en 2016 93 millones de euros de multa a Hacienda por un fraude fiscal de ¡103 millones! y tanto el padre como el hijo, los dos de nombre Demetrio, esquivaron la cárcel gracias a sus influencias. La historia no tiene desperdicio y Alberto Garzón la cuenta muy bien, así que aquí dejamos el vídeo que el político ha colgado en su cuenta de Twitter.

