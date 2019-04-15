Las redes lloran la catástrofe de Notre Dame

Un pedazo de la historia europea está en llamas. La parisina catedral de Notre Dame ha sido, es y siempre será uno de los monumentos más emblemáticos de la capital francesa. Pero un terrible incendio amenaza la supervivencia del templo ubicado en el corazón de la ciudad. Aún se desconocen los motivos que han dado lugar al origen del fuego, pero las inmensas llamas pronto devoraron parte del techo del edificio. Y, también, los 422 escalones que conducen al cielo.

El suceso poco tardo en acaparar las noticias de apertura de los principales medios de comunicación. Piezas informativas, directos, galerías fotográficas, tuits a pie de incendio. Toda información era -y es- poca. De hecho, la catástrofe corrió como la pólvora por las redes sociales y pocos minutos después de darse a conocer la noticia, el hashtag #Notre Dame ocupaba los primeros puestos en Twitter.

Sobrevivió a la Revolución Francesa y coronó como emperador de Francia a Napoleón . Se convirtió en el escenario de Nuestra Señora de París, de Víctor Hugo; El jorobado de Notre Dame, de Gary Trousdale y Kirk Wise para Walt Disney o Notre Dame de París, de Jean Delannoy. Todos los que hemos atravesado sus pórticos nos hemos sentido como Quiasimodos y como Esmeraldas, y nos hemos quedado embelesados con sus mágicos rosetones. Pero hoy Notre Dame no ha sido el centro de otra nueva historia. Hoy medio mundo llora sus llamas, aunque su imagen siempre permanecerá en nuestra retina:

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Dramáticas las imágenes que llegan desde la catedral de Notre Dame de París, gran emblema de la cultura y la historia europeas. Espero que el incendio en esta joya del patrimonio mundial pueda sofocarse cuanto antes. pic.twitter.com/ghihjNSTBH — Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) April 15, 2019

Es muy triste ver Notre Dame arder, un lugar tan hermoso, que ha visto tanta historia, merece estar ahí siempre. Confío en que los bomberos de París logren controlar el incendio pronto. — Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) April 15, 2019

Tremenda tristeza ver como desaparece entre llamas!! ???? pic.twitter.com/vUhx7kvePW Qué tristeza tan grande ver arder la Catedral de Notre Dame, un lugar de culto, emblema de París; una parte histórica de incalculable valor. Todo mi apoyo y solidaridad con los parisinos, equipos de extinción y autoridades francesas en tan difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/kdDtbo4a9g — Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) April 15, 2019

Siguiendo con preocupación las informaciones que nos llegan desde París sobre el incendio de Notre Dame, una de las catedrales más bellas del mundo. Una triste noticia para nuestra historia y nuestro patrimonio cultural universal. https://t.co/dcvn8hAK1C — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 15, 2019

Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

This is breaking so many hearts, certainly mine. #NotreDame in flames is awful, simply awful. pic.twitter.com/2qlTEb5MLZ — Beau (@BeauVrolyk) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame, Paris, is on fire and it feels like the end of the world. pic.twitter.com/qYYk7ewipq — Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) April 15, 2019

Una lástima que un monumento tan emblemático se caiga. Espero que si alguien ha sido el que lo ha creado aposta pague por ello. Un día muy triste para los que amamos la historia y la arquitectura de estas catedrales. Momento histórico por desgracia. — ruben gonzalez (@ruben_alcor) April 15, 2019

Will just leave this and 850 years history here. #notredame pic.twitter.com/4nE8TVqGDe — Kyriacos Shionis (@KyriacosShionis) April 15, 2019

Victor Hugo began writing "Notre-Dame de Paris" in 1829 to make his contemporaries aware of the imense value of this #Gothic architectural building, which at time was neglected. He succeed and Notre Dame was kept in place and restored... #NotreDame 1163-2019 ???? pic.twitter.com/2uPVPEnzI5 — Pat Furstenberg????️gone #writing ????✈???? (@PatFurstenberg) April 15, 2019

The spire of #NotreDame has collapsed. The cathedral of Our Lady of Paris has been utterly destroyed. A painful Holy Week and Easter. pic.twitter.com/wOkXr2FjKN — Jason Michael (@Jeggit) April 15, 2019

This is devastating. #NotreDame is an irreplaceable work of art. I keep a photo I took of it in my apartment. I look at it every day. https://t.co/MdMfTe6Vqq — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) April 15, 2019

The rafters consist of hundreds of tons of wood, old and very dry. When that burns the roof collapses, then the falling debris destroys the vaulted ceiling, which also falls and destroys the mighty stone pillars that are holding the whole thing up. #NotreDame — Ken Follett (@KMFollett) April 15, 2019

Im in utter shock watching the terrible sights on TV. #NotreDame cathedral is on fire and we are watching as the world is about to lose this 850 year old historical, iconic and beautiful world heritage building. Huge huge loss pic.twitter.com/NIrmYpubq7 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) April 15, 2019

One thing that #NotreDame has in its favor - @PompiersParis are world class firefighters. I saw their work when I served on a board for the @IAFC & they have as strong, dedicated and skilled responders as you'd find anywhere in the world. And my thoughts are w/ them all today. pic.twitter.com/N4rXdU4tTp — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) April 15, 2019