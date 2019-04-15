Diario Público
Las redes lloran la catástrofe de Notre Dame

Un pedazo de la historia europea está en llamas. La parisina catedral de Notre Dame ha sido, es y siempre será uno de los monumentos más emblemáticos de la capital francesa. Pero un terrible incendio amenaza la supervivencia del templo ubicado en el corazón de la ciudad. Aún se desconocen los motivos que han dado lugar al origen del fuego, pero las inmensas llamas pronto devoraron parte del techo del edificio. Y, también, los 422 escalones que conducen al cielo.

El suceso poco tardo en acaparar las noticias de apertura de los principales medios de comunicación. Piezas informativas, directos, galerías fotográficas, tuits a pie de incendio. Toda información era -y es- poca. De hecho, la catástrofe corrió como la pólvora por las redes sociales y pocos minutos después de darse a conocer la noticia, el hashtag #Notre Dame ocupaba los primeros puestos en Twitter.

Sobrevivió a la Revolución Francesa y coronó como emperador de Francia a Napoleón . Se convirtió en el escenario de Nuestra Señora de París, de Víctor Hugo; El jorobado de Notre Dame, de Gary Trousdale y Kirk Wise para Walt Disney o Notre Dame de París, de Jean Delannoy. Todos los que hemos atravesado sus pórticos nos hemos sentido como Quiasimodos y como Esmeraldas, y nos hemos quedado embelesados con sus mágicos rosetones. Pero hoy Notre Dame no ha sido el centro de otra nueva historia. Hoy medio mundo llora sus llamas, aunque su imagen siempre permanecerá en nuestra retina:

