Aitor Esteban reprocha a Susanna Griso su “cercanía” con Santiago Abascal

Aitor Esteban, portavoz del Partido Nacionalista Vasco (PNV) en el Congreso de los Diputados, ha sido entrevistado este lunes por Susanna Griso en el programa 'Espejo Público' de Antena 3. La entrevista a Esteban se ha producido poco después de que la presentadora catalana se tomara un café con el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, a quien más de uno en Twitter considera que Griso ha tratado con excesiva cortesía.

Impresión con la que también se ha quedado el portavoz del PNV, pero como la cuenta de Twitter del programa 'Espejo público' aún no ha colgado la entrevista entre Griso y Esteban (ponemos el tuit a todo el programa), reproducimos aquí la conversación que han mantenido el político y la periodista cuando ya se estaban despidiendo.

—Aitor Esteban: "Gracias la entrevista y por tratarme de usted comparado con el trato que ha dispensado a Santiago Abascal, de tú".

— Susanna Griso: "¿Considera que he sido más dura con él?"

—Aitor Esteban: "No, no. Simplemente constato la diferencia. Lo digo por la cercanía".

Después la presentadora ha explicado que su cita con Abascal le generó "cierta controversia". "Le he tratado de tú porque cuando invitas a alguien a tu casa se hace extraño tratarle de usted. Además, como ellos -en referencia a Abascal y su equipo- me tutearon desde el principio, yo lo hice igual".

Finalmente, Griso ha zanjado el asunto invitado a Esteban a un café: "Pues cuando quiera nos tomamos ese café y le tuteo".

"En mi casa o en la suya", ha respondido Esteban.

