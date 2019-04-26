Diario Público
Elecciones 28-A Falange rompe el ‘fachómetro’ y adelanta por el carril ‘ultraderecho’ a Vox

Por

Es lo que pasa cuando se intenta hacer pasar la derecha política por “el centro" y a la ultraderecha por derecha… Que al final nada es suficiente. Después de meses escuchando al líder de Vox llamar al PP “la derechita cobarde”, ahora llega alguien intentando adelantar por la derecha a quien ya está adelantando por el arcén derecho del carril 'ultraderecho'.

El diario El Español publica una ¿entrevista? ¿conversación? con Norberto Pico, líder de FeJONS (es decir, Falange). El titular es para que te explote el cerebro: “Falange ataca a Abascal por moderado: “Vox no es más que el PP vestido de verde””.

La noticia fue cogida al vuelo por el guionista y tuitero Javier Durán, que acertó al 100% con el titular: “La ultraderechita cobarde”.

Su tuit se convirtió en un hilo de respuestas de otros tuiteros alucinados:

