Diario Público
Diario Público

La reflexión de Julia Otero de cara al 28A que se ha hecho viral

Por

La periodista de Onda Cero, Julia Otero, hizo una reflexión horas antes de iniciar la jornada de reflexión sobre votar y en qué quería que consistiese su aportación a las urnas.

La presentadora quiso llamar a las mujeres a votar para frenar un posible gobierno de ultraderecha. "Votar en defensa propia", dice Otero, reflexionando.

En apenas un día, el tuit ha alcanzado más de 10.000 retuits, con miles de respuestas en torno a ello.

Hubo quienes quisieron buscarle las cosquillas, pero no se las encontraron.

Lo que trajo aplausos de, entre otros, Jot Down.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo