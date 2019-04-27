La reflexión de Julia Otero de cara al 28A que se ha hecho viral

La periodista de Onda Cero, Julia Otero, hizo una reflexión horas antes de iniciar la jornada de reflexión sobre votar y en qué quería que consistiese su aportación a las urnas.
La presentadora quiso llamar a las mujeres a votar para frenar un posible gobierno de ultraderecha. "Votar en defensa propia", dice Otero, reflexionando.
En apenas un día, el tuit ha alcanzado más de 10.000 retuits, con miles de respuestas en torno a ello.
El voto de las mujeres es el que frena la llegada de la extrema derecha al poder en muchos países. Votar en defensa propia. #8MRemember
— Julia Otero (@julia_otero) 26 de abril de 2019
Hubo quienes quisieron buscarle las cosquillas, pero no se las encontraron.
“Votad”. Esa inmersión lingüística que te ha convertido en analfabeta en dos lenguas.
— Federico Ha Dicho???????? (@FedericoHaDicho) 26 de abril de 2019
Eso sería si hubiera querido poner un imperativo. Pero no soy de ordenar nada a nadie. Es un infinitivo. De nada.
— Julia Otero (@julia_otero) 26 de abril de 2019
Lo que trajo aplausos de, entre otros, Jot Down.
Brava.
— Jot Down Magazine (@JotDownSpain) 27 de abril de 2019
