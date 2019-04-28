Uno de los posibles escenarios de estos comicios, explicado con un ‘pack’ de cepillos de dientes del Mercadona

El 28-A, marcado en rojo en el calendario, ya ha llegado. Después de una larga y tensa campaña, de constantes tiras y aflojas, de mucha incertidumbre y con el voto indeciso como protagonista, los principales candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno están expectantes en sus respectivas sedes a la espera de los primeros resultados.
Estamos ante una jornada histórica. Unas elecciones generales que van a ser trascendentales para el futuro de un país que hoy se la ha jugado. Era, y es, una jornada tensa, pero siempre hay quien es capaz de tirar de humor y buenas dosis de imaginación ante las situaciones más difíciles y es capaz de quitar hierro al asunto incluso cuando parece imposible.
El usuario en Twitter Komentando_GH ha dado rienda suelta a su ingenio y ha explicado, con uno de los productos más vendidos de Mercadona, lo que podría suceder este domingo. El tuitero se ha ganado el aplauso de la red social con su reflexión. Para ello ha recurrido a los ya míticos cepillos de dientes del supermercado que, por lo general, se venden en packs. Porque para gustos, colores.
En este caso el envase contiene tres cepillos: uno naranja, uno verde y uno azul. O lo que el ha denominado como Ciudadanos, Vox y Partido Popular. Y no en vano, porque, a su juicio, este podría ser uno de los resultados posibles en estos comicios: la coalición a tres entre la derecha. Y así de gráfico lo ha explicado: “Recuerda que si compras el azul o el naranja también te llevas el verde. ¡Vota!”.
RECUERDA QUE SI COMPRAS EL AZUL O EL NARANJA TAMBIEN TE LLEVAS EL VERDE
¡¡VOTA!!#EleccionesGenerales28A #28A pic.twitter.com/ufRqbmHQlA
— Sr Realities 71,1% (@Komentando_Gh) 28 de abril de 2019
Una ingeniosa comparación que ya se ha hecho con más de 2.200 retuits y que ha generado más de 2.000 comentarios:
Si te fijas, el de la izquierda si compras en naranja o azul, te llevas el rojo.
— Jorge Álvarez (@seck_thor) 28 de abril de 2019
Recuerda que el rojo lleva adosado al morado, a Otegi, ERC y PdeCat y que los pactos de gobernabilidad los van a firmar en Estremera antes de coger el Falcon para irse de juerga a Castellón y decir que es la agenda cultural
— Javier L. Santos (@javilsantos) 28 de abril de 2019
Como son estos de Mercadona ????????????????
— Miriam The Lioness/Cicatrices???? (@CFNied_GH16) 28 de abril de 2019
— Zoospora (@Zoospora) 28 de abril de 2019
En las ultimas elecciones algunos compramos rojo y morado y acabó gobernando el azul gracias al rojo.
Recuerdalo.
— Dante_must_kill (@Dante_must_kill) 28 de abril de 2019
Incluso los cepillos te lo explican para los tontos
— ???????????????????????????? ☾ (@imtiredasfck) 28 de abril de 2019
????????
— CarmenMm/???? (@luchicarmen) 28 de abril de 2019
