El revelador discurso sobre Venezuela de una periodista desde el corazón de la derecha mediática de EEUU

“Los medios de comunicación están mintiendo sobre la situación en Venezuela”. La que habla así de claro es la periodista freelance Anya Parampil, y lo hace en Fox News, nada más y nada menos que el corazón de la derecha mediática en EEUU, la cadena de televisión favorita de Donald Trump.
En el vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales, Parampil denuncia el daño de las sanciones económicas de EEUU a los venezolanos y advierte de que Trump está de camino hacia otra guerra por petróleo.
La periodista Anya Parampil diciendo verdades en la FOX.
Las mentiras sobre Venezuela ya no se aguantan y la verdad se abre paso.
Que todo el mundo vea este vídeo.
¡DIFUNDE!pic.twitter.com/sIiIz5VYzv
— The CeяvantesFAQs (@CervantesFAQs) 2 de mayo de 2019
“Imagina que Hillary Clinton se hubiera negado a aceptar su derrota después de perder contra el presidente Trump en 2016 y agrupa a 24 soldados americanos para intentar tomar la Casa Blanca por la fuerza. No creo que ella pudiera caminar libremente por las calles como lo está haciendo ahora Guaidó en Caracas”, asegura.
Además sostiene que la oposición en Venezuela no tiene suficiente apoyo popular: “Juan Guaidó ha demostrado nuevamente que sólo llegará al poder sobre un tanque de Estados Unidos”, concluye.
Ole sus ovarios . Periodistas cómo está quiero yo .
— Peter (@Peter87567274) 2 de mayo de 2019
La jodida VERDAD
— FCR (@fcr501) 2 de mayo de 2019
Básicamente dice que EEUU está buscando un golpe de estado para quedarse con el poder y que los medios están mintiendo sobre todo el tema venezolano, buscando ahora otra guerra por petroleo.
Y que lleva ahogando a Venezuela con sanciones durante años.https://t.co/rZkgkSxzW7
— Diego Winters (@graphmotion) 2 de mayo de 2019
