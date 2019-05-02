Diario Público
El revelador discurso sobre Venezuela de una periodista desde el corazón de la derecha mediática de EEUU

“Los medios de comunicación están mintiendo sobre la situación en Venezuela”. La que habla así de claro es la periodista freelance Anya Parampil, y lo hace en Fox News, nada más y nada menos que el corazón de la derecha mediática en EEUU, la cadena de televisión favorita de Donald Trump.

En el vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales, Parampil denuncia el daño de las sanciones económicas de EEUU a los venezolanos y advierte de que Trump está de camino hacia otra guerra por petróleo.

“Imagina que Hillary Clinton se hubiera negado a aceptar su derrota después de perder contra el presidente Trump en 2016 y agrupa a 24 soldados americanos para intentar tomar la Casa Blanca por la fuerza. No creo que ella pudiera caminar libremente por las calles como lo está haciendo ahora Guaidó en Caracas”, asegura.

Además sostiene que la oposición en Venezuela no tiene suficiente apoyo popular: “Juan Guaidó ha demostrado nuevamente que sólo llegará al poder sobre un tanque de Estados Unidos”, concluye.

