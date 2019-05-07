Ningún futbolista todavía activo se ha atrevido a hablar abiertamente sobre su homosexualidad. El mundo del deporte todavía trata este asunto como un tema tabú, especialmente en el masculino. Y es por ello que la revista deportiva francesa L'Équipe publicó el sábado, en un número especial, una portada dedicada a la lucha contra esta lacra. "El deporte planta cara a la homofobia. Abraza a quien tú quieras", se puede leer. Y La imagen que la ilustra: dos jugadores de waterpolo besándose en medio de la piscina.
En este número, L'Équipe recuerda alguno de los casos de homofobia vividos en los últimos meses, como es el de Garet Thomas, ex capitán de rugby de la selección de Gales, quien hizo pública su orientación sexual en 2009 y que fue víctima de una agresión homófoba el año pasado en Cardiff.
Twitter se ha hecho eco de esta portada. Los usuarios de la red social iniciaron un debate sobre si la prensa deportiva española publicaría una portada como la de la revista francesa.
¿Os imagináis una portada así en la prensa deportiva española? pic.twitter.com/JG0dOQ0Caa
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) 4 de mayo de 2019
Tampoco en Francia nos imaginabamos que España iba a autorizar el matrimonio gay casi 10 años antes que Francia https://t.co/Km7jUeXrHq
— Henry de Laguérie (@henrydelaguerie) 7 de mayo de 2019
En la prensa deportiva española, precisamente, no, porque me da que la homosexualidad tiene un tratamiento mucho menos espectacular y mucho más ordinario y cotidiano.
— Conde de Gondomar (@marquesdemoya) 7 de mayo de 2019
O directamente porque a la prensa deportiva le importa una m la sexualidad de los deportistas. ????
— Espejismos ???????? (@FelixAlCurry) 7 de mayo de 2019
