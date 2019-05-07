Diario Público
Homosexualidad en el deporte La portada de l´Equipe que rompe con el tabú de la homofobia en el deporte

Ningún futbolista todavía activo se ha atrevido a hablar abiertamente sobre su homosexualidad. El mundo del deporte todavía trata este asunto como un tema tabú, especialmente en el masculino. Y es por ello que la revista deportiva francesa L'Équipe publicó el sábado, en un número especial, una portada dedicada a la lucha contra esta lacra. "El deporte planta cara a la homofobia. Abraza a quien tú quieras", se puede leer. Y La imagen que la ilustra: dos jugadores de waterpolo besándose en medio de la piscina.

En este número, L'Équipe recuerda alguno de los casos de homofobia vividos en los últimos meses, como es el de Garet Thomas, ex capitán de rugby de la selección de Gales, quien hizo pública su orientación sexual en 2009 y que fue víctima de una agresión homófoba el año pasado en Cardiff.

Twitter se ha hecho eco de esta portada. Los usuarios de la red social iniciaron un debate sobre si la prensa deportiva española publicaría una portada como la de la revista francesa.

