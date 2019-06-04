Diario Público
“Cruz, Doble Eme, Raya, Espiral”: ¿el hit del verano? No, el nuevo trap de Correos

Correos ha presentado su nueva imagen de marca tras 19 años con la anterior. La empresa, se ha decantado por la sencillez para adaptarse a la era digital.

Lo más original no ha sido el logo en sí, sino la forma de presentación. Correos ha lanzado un trap en el que explica su nuevo logo de una forma, cuanto menos, divertida.

Cuidado, que “Cruz, Doble Eme, Raya, Espiral” puede ser el nuevo hit del verano.

