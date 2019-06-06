Diario Público
Diario Público

Andalucía “Hay que remodelar la decoración, ¿a que sí cariño?”: la pareja de un alto cargo de Cs en la Junta incendia las redes con este vídeo

Por

“Este es el despacho del director general… Cariño, di hola”. No es un gag humorístico, son las palabras de la pareja del nuevo director general de la Agencia Pública Andaluza de Educación, Manuel Cortés Romero, en un vídeo (grabado, por cierto, en vertical) colgado como un storie en Instagram. El clip, en el que su protagonista frivoliza sobre cambiar la decoración del despacho, se ha hecho viral y ha recibido multitud de críticas.

La grabación comienza con la pareja del alto cargo de Ciudadanos en la Junta de Andalucía andando por la calle y explicando que va a conocer “la agencia de Manuel”, mientas se acaricia el pelo. Posteriormente, ya en el interior del edificio público y grabando en modo selfie, asegura: “Tenemos que hacer una remodelación de decoración. ¿A que sí, cariño? (Cortés Romero, mira a cámara y sonríe). Y ella continúa: “Sí, vamos a hacer un poquito de retoque de decoración de algunas partes, pero… Bueno, no está del todo mal”, concede.

La autora ha eliminado el vídeo y ha pedido disculpas en otra publicación. Sin embargo, la grabación corre ya como la pólvora en las redes sociales, donde muchos se están preguntándo si esta es “la nueva política del tripartido de Andalucía”.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo