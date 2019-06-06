“Este es el despacho del director general… Cariño, di hola”. No es un gag humorístico, son las palabras de la pareja del nuevo director general de la Agencia Pública Andaluza de Educación, Manuel Cortés Romero, en un vídeo (grabado, por cierto, en vertical) colgado como un storie en Instagram. El clip, en el que su protagonista frivoliza sobre cambiar la decoración del despacho, se ha hecho viral y ha recibido multitud de críticas.
Aquí la pareja del DG de la Agencia Pública Andaluza de Educación de visita particular al despacho oficial.
“Hay que hacer una remodelación de la decoración” mientras el DG, asiente.
La banalidad de lo público. @EducaAnd @javierimbroda @2imori @capitan_ahab pic.twitter.com/4paZF3HnI0
— Villa Diestra (@VillaDiestra) 6 de junio de 2019
La grabación comienza con la pareja del alto cargo de Ciudadanos en la Junta de Andalucía andando por la calle y explicando que va a conocer “la agencia de Manuel”, mientas se acaricia el pelo. Posteriormente, ya en el interior del edificio público y grabando en modo selfie, asegura: “Tenemos que hacer una remodelación de decoración. ¿A que sí, cariño? (Cortés Romero, mira a cámara y sonríe). Y ella continúa: “Sí, vamos a hacer un poquito de retoque de decoración de algunas partes, pero… Bueno, no está del todo mal”, concede.
La autora ha eliminado el vídeo y ha pedido disculpas en otra publicación. Sin embargo, la grabación corre ya como la pólvora en las redes sociales, donde muchos se están preguntándo si esta es “la nueva política del tripartido de Andalucía”.
???????????????? Acabar con los chiringuitos era convertirlo en "la agencia de Manuel". https://t.co/SUWlgNQ1YQ
— melina/❤️ (@ros_melina) 6 de junio de 2019
El pavo de una quinceañera
La frivolidad de Lomana
La caradura de cualquier político de derechas
La estupidez de hacerlo público
Lo tiene todo????♀️
Entro yo así en el despacho de mi novio y me manda a tomar por el culo diciéndome que si me creo q estoy en la fashion weekend???? pic.twitter.com/sRYX1oMobS
— La Mala Martínez ???????? (@MsMerymHill) 6 de junio de 2019
Esta es la nueva política del tripartito en Andalucía https://t.co/aPbqHMSplk
— ALF Astur (@ALF_Astur) 6 de junio de 2019
A disfrutar mucho de lo votado. Enhorabuena a los premiados y a los que no quisieron participar. https://t.co/ybonZu1hhR
— ???? Leer Capacita (@LeerCapacita) 6 de junio de 2019
"La agencia de Manuel". No hay más preguntas, señoría. https://t.co/ILbGF0qTnL
— Mateo Balín (@mateobalin) 6 de junio de 2019
Bueno, igual los niños andaluces se siguen asando de calor en clase, pero la agencia tan bonita que se le va a quedar a Manuel... Eso no tiene precio. https://t.co/PN4xzXeRSa
— Fran Alcaide (@fraann20) 6 de junio de 2019
Colegios andaluces con instalaciones tercermundistas y mientras tanto, en el despacho de Manué...
Acompáñame a ver esta triste historia: https://t.co/tTIaC2Eu0S
— MaestritaM (@MaestritaM) 6 de junio de 2019
???????????? en serio... ES QUE EN SERIO!! https://t.co/AOwNwkRdFs
— miguel dieguez ???? (@dieguez_miguel) 6 de junio de 2019
Virginia, cargándose a carreira da súa parella ❤️ https://t.co/gkFLxyhNiG
— Jaureguizar (@Jaureguizar) 6 de junio de 2019
¡Andaluces! Si os queréis indignar hoy, mirad este vídeo.@Manuel_CortesR espero que la reformita la pague ella. https://t.co/jGz4fU2Yc7
— Emilia Chacón (@EmiliaChacon) 6 de junio de 2019
