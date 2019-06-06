Diario Público
Twitter Una alumna confunde a Luis Cernuda con Luis Cepeda (de Operación Triunfo) en un examen

Está claro que Operación Triunfo ha sido un éxito total. Amaya, Aitana, Ana, Roi y Cepeda están en la mente de muchos y muchas jóvenes hasta tal punto, que ¡los confunden en los exámenes!

Así lo ha mostrado Miguel al colgar un pantallazo de una conversación de WhatsApp, en la que una alumna confunde a Luis Cernuda con Luis Cepeda en un examen.

Las risas estaban garantizadas, y muchos usuarios y usuarias han entendido perfectamente el desliz.

