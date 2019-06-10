‘ABC’ utiliza una imagen falsa para referirse al “incivismo” de los estudiantes en la Complutense

El periódico ABC, ha publicado una imagen mostrando los resultados del botellón post- selectividad en la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.
“Así quedó la Complutense tras el macrobotellón organizado para celebrar el fin de la Ebau”, titulaba el periódico ABC con la imagen encabezando la noticia.
Qué guarros los estudiantes, ¿eh? Hay que ver cómo dejaron la Complutense el otro día. Pero hay una cosa curiosa (mini hilo). pic.twitter.com/51lXURyMC3
— Roboz (@LI3PeO) 10 de junio de 2019
Hasta ahí todo normal. La cosa viene cuando el tuitero @LI3PeO descubre que la misma imagen del ABC fue publicada hace cuatro años por el Diario de Valladolid. Además, la instantánea está tomada en invierno tal y como muestran los árboles que aparecen.
Lo curioso es que lo dejaron exactamente igual (con la misma basura y todo) que estos otros estudiantes de León en 2015. pic.twitter.com/5JVp4ryijX
— Roboz (@LI3PeO) 10 de junio de 2019
Una alumna de la Universidad de León ha hecho esta mañana una fotografía al mismo punto que la fotografía que publicaba el ABC.
En la imagen se puede ver cómo los árboles están verdes y llenos de hojas, y lo que es peor, que la fotografía no corresponde a la Universidad Complutense sino a la Universidad de León.
Han vuelto a mover la montaña de basura. pic.twitter.com/0A7i4rcnhg
— ♦️♣️R O D R I S A Y♣️♦️ (@therodrisay) 10 de junio de 2019
El periódico ha modificado la imagen y ha puesto otra en la que la cantidad de basura es mucho menor.
Ante esto, los usuarios se preguntan: ¿habrá sido un error o realmente hay mala intención en la publicación de la imagen?
Juzguen ustedes mismos.
— CANTO H. (@trestelefonos) 10 de junio de 2019
Hay un problema aun mayor, los estudiantes no solo dejan basura sino que han llevado el invierno a ciudad universitaria pic.twitter.com/4KgNEThDv9
— César López (@CesarL212) 10 de junio de 2019
¡Manda huevos, con lo fácil que era poner la foto real la Complutense, que la tengo hasta yo! pic.twitter.com/97SURdGRsX
— Ester Katty Anna (@EsterRubio2) 10 de junio de 2019
Aún está la foto en su web pic.twitter.com/nESZ9sw67k
— josé antonio garcía (@newelectrojazz) 10 de junio de 2019
Solucionado @abc_es pic.twitter.com/IrmHsJ1zSv
— Mikel LS (@mikellss) 10 de junio de 2019
