‘ABC’ utiliza una imagen falsa para referirse al “incivismo” de los estudiantes en la Complutense

El periódico ABC, ha publicado una imagen mostrando los resultados del botellón post- selectividad en la Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

“Así quedó la Complutense tras el macrobotellón organizado para celebrar el fin de la Ebau”, titulaba el periódico ABC con la imagen encabezando la noticia.

Hasta ahí todo normal. La cosa viene cuando el tuitero @LI3PeO descubre que la misma imagen del ABC fue publicada hace cuatro años por el Diario de Valladolid. Además, la instantánea está tomada en invierno tal y como muestran los árboles que aparecen.

Una alumna de la Universidad de León ha hecho esta mañana una fotografía al mismo punto que la fotografía que publicaba el ABC.

En la imagen se puede ver cómo los árboles están verdes y llenos de hojas, y lo que es peor, que la fotografía no corresponde a la Universidad Complutense sino a la Universidad de León.

El periódico ha modificado la imagen y ha puesto otra en la que la cantidad de basura es mucho menor.

Ante esto, los usuarios se preguntan: ¿habrá sido un error o realmente hay mala intención en la publicación de la imagen?

Juzguen ustedes mismos.

