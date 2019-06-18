Diario Público
Twitter ¿Es la tuna? ¿Es una escena de ‘Harry Potter’? No, son los memes de Felipe VI y Letizia con Isabel II

No es un cuadro de Velázquez. Tampoco es la escena de una película ambientada en el siglo XV. Es una imagen tomada este lunes en el Salón del Trono del Castillo de Windsor, en Reino Unido. Allí Felipe VI fue investido nuevo caballero de la Orden de la Jarretera, la máxima distinción del Reino Unido, en una ceremonia con presencia de la reina Isabel II.

La escena, con el monarca ataviado con la tradicional toga de terciopelo, sombrero estilo Tudor y plumas blancas de avestruz, se ha convertido en un irresistible blanco para el ingenio de los tuiteros expertos en memes:

