No es un cuadro de Velázquez. Tampoco es la escena de una película ambientada en el siglo XV. Es una imagen tomada este lunes en el Salón del Trono del Castillo de Windsor, en Reino Unido. Allí Felipe VI fue investido nuevo caballero de la Orden de la Jarretera, la máxima distinción del Reino Unido, en una ceremonia con presencia de la reina Isabel II.
El futuro ya está aquí: pic.twitter.com/zKm3v5JOkC
— Gonzalo Boye (@boye_g) 17 de junio de 2019
La escena, con el monarca ataviado con la tradicional toga de terciopelo, sombrero estilo Tudor y plumas blancas de avestruz, se ha convertido en un irresistible blanco para el ingenio de los tuiteros expertos en memes:
Harry Potter y las Reliquias de la Muerte. pic.twitter.com/PFPQb0JLjZ
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) 17 de junio de 2019
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) 17 de junio de 2019
¿Ya han puesto foto de los nuevos profes de Harry Potter? pic.twitter.com/lut8Ad7G07
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) 18 de junio de 2019
Vaya si esiten! y te dejan sin sangre! pic.twitter.com/6oLutcdqSF
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) 17 de junio de 2019
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 17 de junio de 2019
¡Ande va a parar,par favar! pic.twitter.com/f5PmzjJyWq
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) 17 de junio de 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) 17 de junio de 2019
Mocita dame el clavel,
Dame el clavel de tu boca,
Que pá eso no hay que tener
Mucha vergüenza ni poca???????????? pic.twitter.com/G85rGUX7sk
— Quique (@Quiquealhama) 18 de junio de 2019
Promete la nueva de Los Vengadores. pic.twitter.com/kgqfM0TF7B
— Dios (@diostuitero) 17 de junio de 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) 18 de junio de 2019
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) 17 de junio de 2019
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) 17 de junio de 2019
— Zamo (@zamoalberto) 17 de junio de 2019
— Rosso Yogui (@Miguel_Yogui) 17 de junio de 2019
Madre mía como viene la última de Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/lJkp5XgRNP
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) 17 de junio de 2019
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) 17 de junio de 2019
Clavelitos, clavelitos, Clavelitos de mi corazón.
Hoy te traigo clavelitos
Colorados igual que un fresón pic.twitter.com/bC1BQkJAEN
— Toño Fraguas (@antoniofraguas) 17 de junio de 2019
Prefiero la versión Pokemon :v pic.twitter.com/ILG5ptONkC
— Redagus 2002 (@2002Redagus) 17 de junio de 2019
La familia Adams. pic.twitter.com/iNbGaEKNkP
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) 17 de junio de 2019
Tiene buena pinta el Torneo de los Tres Magos de este año. pic.twitter.com/i9i15ARkKK
— Barqs (@barq_in) 17 de junio de 2019
Harry Potter y la Orden del Balconing. pic.twitter.com/WUyllPweWp
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) 17 de junio de 2019
— Anonimgus (@Anonimgus) 18 de junio de 2019
