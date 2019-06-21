Diario Público
Ciudadanos y Vox Así fue el momento en que a Rivera le preguntaron en Bruselas por los pactos con la ultraderecha

Sonrisa forzada, mirada a un lado y otro y frase para echar balones fuera: “Pues no… No lo sé, pregúnteles a ellos. Gracias”. Así fue el momento en que a Albert Rivera le preguntaron en Bruselas por sus pactos con la ultraderecha.

La escena fue recogida por las cámaras de La Sexta, que en su pieza explica que respondía a un periodista que le preguntaba por qué en Francia y Alemania se unen todos, también los liberales, para aislar a la extrema derecha y ellos no. Sucedió durante la reunión del líder de Ciudadanos con los liberales europeos.

Rivera también aseguró en declaraciones a la prensa que París apoyaba sus pactos y que, incluso, les habían felicitado por ellos. Poco después, el Eliseo le dejaba en evidencia y desmentía que Emmanuel Macron, haya apoyado "ni en público ni en privado" los pactos de Ciudadanos en España”.

