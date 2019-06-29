Diario Público
Cumbre del G20 La imagen del G20: “¿Os llama algo la atención?”

Líderes mundiales en la cumbre del G20. / REUTERS
Los líderes del G20 concluye este sábado su cumbre. Una cita en la que las principales economías mundiales se han reunido en Japón, y en la que se han llegado a acuerdos de comercio y en donde se ha tratado la crisis climática. Sin embargo, la foto de familia del G20 vuelve a evidenciar que el poder es mayoritariamente masculino. De 38 líderes, solo hay tres mujeres en la imagen. Y cuesta encontrarlas.

Por otra parte, es tradición que las esposas de los mandatarios se hagan una fotografía de familia. Algo que ha sido criticado en las redes sociales: "Cuando una foto como esta sea la de los gobernantes del mundo todo irá infinitamente mejor, pero será tarde muy tarde". En esta instantánea, solo se puede encontrar a un hombre, el marido de Theresa May, Philip May.

No obstante, hay quienes no han querido perder la oportunidad de hacer bromas ante la pregunta: "¿Os llama algo la atención?".

