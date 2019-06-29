Los líderes del G20 concluye este sábado su cumbre. Una cita en la que las principales economías mundiales se han reunido en Japón, y en la que se han llegado a acuerdos de comercio y en donde se ha tratado la crisis climática. Sin embargo, la foto de familia del G20 vuelve a evidenciar que el poder es mayoritariamente masculino. De 38 líderes, solo hay tres mujeres en la imagen. Y cuesta encontrarlas.
Por otra parte, es tradición que las esposas de los mandatarios se hagan una fotografía de familia. Algo que ha sido criticado en las redes sociales: "Cuando una foto como esta sea la de los gobernantes del mundo todo irá infinitamente mejor, pero será tarde muy tarde". En esta instantánea, solo se puede encontrar a un hombre, el marido de Theresa May, Philip May.
¿Os llama algo la atención? (Pista: no es el señor de blanco) pic.twitter.com/EDbbxkCIEn
— Ana Manso (@AnaMans0) 28 de junio de 2019
Cuando una foto como esta sea la de los gobernantes del mundo todo irá infinitamente mejor pero será tarde muy tarde
— apceramista (@apceramista) 29 de junio de 2019
A mi lo q me llama la atención es q en una sociedad tan aparentemente feminista como es la española, en las primarias en los partidos solo ganen hombres, y por ende, en las generales.
— Gerardo Ortega (@Ortega_Gerardo) 28 de junio de 2019
Hay un ligero desequibrio en la paridad y el más machista lleva falda.
— Percebegallego (@Percebegallego) 29 de junio de 2019
Es como dónde está Wally. Pero en este caso es ¿dónde están ellas?
— Rafa Martín (@arquidamo) 29 de junio de 2019
No obstante, hay quienes no han querido perder la oportunidad de hacer bromas ante la pregunta: "¿Os llama algo la atención?".
No hay nadie con una camiseta del Betis
— Javier Burgos (@JavierBurgos68) 29 de junio de 2019
Llevo un rato buscando al pequeño Nicolás.
— Iñaki Errazkin (@Errazkin) 29 de junio de 2019
Son muchos más de 20.
— Haba.Tar???????? (@haba_tar) 28 de junio de 2019
Que solo hay tres mujeres y lo guapo que es Pedro Sánchez
— Isralvar (@ialvar) 29 de junio de 2019
