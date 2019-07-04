Diario Público
“Gracias Inés. Sin ti, el movimiento LGTB nunca lo hubiera conseguido”: las redes responden al vídeo de Arrimadas en el que confirma su asistencia al Orgullo

Inés Arrimadas ha dejado claro en su último vídeo que irá al Orgullo “le pese a quien le pese”.

La Portavoz de Ciudadanos ha explicado en su cuenta de Twitter que asistirá a la manifestación del próximo sábado en Madrid con varios compañeros del partido.

Hace unos días, durante la celebración del Orgullo en Barcelona, un grupo de activistas pintaron el autobús de Ciudadanos con la frase: "Fuera fascistas. LGTBI en lucha".

Está claro que tras sus pactos con la ultraderecha, el partido naranja no consigue la simpatía del colectivo LGTBI por lo que las críticas a Arrimadas han sido contundentes.

