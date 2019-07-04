“Gracias Inés. Sin ti, el movimiento LGTB nunca lo hubiera conseguido”: las redes responden al vídeo de Arrimadas en el que confirma su asistencia al Orgullo

Inés Arrimadas ha dejado claro en su último vídeo que irá al Orgullo “le pese a quien le pese”.
La Portavoz de Ciudadanos ha explicado en su cuenta de Twitter que asistirá a la manifestación del próximo sábado en Madrid con varios compañeros del partido.
El sábado por la tarde iré a la manifestación del Orgullo en Madrid???? junto a otros compañeros del @Congreso_Es y del resto de España. Le pese a quien le pese, Cs siempre estará allí donde se defiende la libertad, la igualdad y la diversidad pic.twitter.com/LWYQMUKKLF
— Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) 2 de julio de 2019
Hace unos días, durante la celebración del Orgullo en Barcelona, un grupo de activistas pintaron el autobús de Ciudadanos con la frase: "Fuera fascistas. LGTBI en lucha".
Está claro que tras sus pactos con la ultraderecha, el partido naranja no consigue la simpatía del colectivo LGTBI por lo que las críticas a Arrimadas han sido contundentes.
Gracias Inés. Sin tí, el movimiento LGTB nunca lo hubiera conseguido.
— Àvia Maria???? (@Avia__Maria) 2 de julio de 2019
Les pesa a las víctimas de la homofobia con los que pactáis.
— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@minimoinfinito) 2 de julio de 2019
"Cs siempre estará allí donde se defiende la libertad, la igualdad y la diversidad". pic.twitter.com/qzZin3OhnE
— David Ortiz (@davo537) 2 de julio de 2019
Así os vamos a recibir. En silencio. Os daremos la espalda. No váis a rentabilizar el Orgullo tratando de provocarnos. Solo buscáis el titular. Nuestros derechos no se venden. pic.twitter.com/8Cpdrrw1zh
— Javier Mantrana (@Javier_Mantrana) 2 de julio de 2019
Una preguntita sin mala intención @InesArrimadas ...
Los de VOX le han confirmado ya si irán con usted a la manifestación del orgullo en Madrid o ellos acudirán en un autocar verde diseñado para la ocasión?
...la duda me tiene en ascuas oiga
— Josep Lluis Berlanga ???? 2.079.340 (@culebra1978) 3 de julio de 2019
Va, que os lo explico.
- Arrimadas y Cs van a la mani
- En la mani se les pita
- Se sacan fotos y algún vídeo
- Publican en redes sociales que en loby gay quieren echarlos.
Más previsibles que un episodio de el coche fantástico.
— Joan A. Arnau ???? (@Nohose) 2 de julio de 2019
Espéranos en Casa de Campo que luego vamos.
— Nymeria (@ItsSalvaBTW) 3 de julio de 2019
Inés, colarte a la fiesta a la que no te han invitado tiene un nombre: gorronear.
— le frère ???? (@Lfrre) 3 de julio de 2019
Así resumido se entiende mejor: pic.twitter.com/fL2pHNkg6B
— DesInfo CAT | (@DesInfoCAT) 3 de julio de 2019
