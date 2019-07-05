Diario Público
Trump asegura que el Ejército estadounidense “tomó aeropuertos” un siglo antes de la invención de la aviación

Es un hecho. Cada vez que el presidente de Estados Unidos abre la boca, sube el pan. Y, lo peor, no le tiembla el pulso al hacer gala de su ignorancia.

La última, este jueves. Cuando Donald Trump pronunció en Washington un discurso por el Día de la Independencia de los Estados Unidos. Un sermón que estuvo marcado por alguna que otra afirmación errónea que no pasó desapercibida en las redes.

Abrió su discurso con un guiño a "la historia más grandiosa jamás contada, la historia de EEUU" para asegurar que la intensa lucha de las tropas rebeldes por la emancipación de 13 colonias británicas, y que daría origen al país, incluyó la toma de aeropuertos. Una afirmación que, desde luego, sorprende -y mucho- si se tiene en cuenta que estos hechos ocurrieron un siglo antes a la invención de la aviación.

"Nuestro Ejército guarneció los aires, embistió las murallas, tomó los aeropuertos", afirmó mientras relataba la hazaña. Y las mofas no se hicieron esperar: "Nunca lo olviden", ironizaba uno de los usuarios en Twitter.

