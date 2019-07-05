Trump asegura que el Ejército estadounidense “tomó aeropuertos” un siglo antes de la invención de la aviación

Es un hecho. Cada vez que el presidente de Estados Unidos abre la boca, sube el pan. Y, lo peor, no le tiembla el pulso al hacer gala de su ignorancia.

La última, este jueves. Cuando Donald Trump pronunció en Washington un discurso por el Día de la Independencia de los Estados Unidos. Un sermón que estuvo marcado por alguna que otra afirmación errónea que no pasó desapercibida en las redes.

Abrió su discurso con un guiño a "la historia más grandiosa jamás contada, la historia de EEUU" para asegurar que la intensa lucha de las tropas rebeldes por la emancipación de 13 colonias británicas, y que daría origen al país, incluyó la toma de aeropuertos. Una afirmación que, desde luego, sorprende -y mucho- si se tiene en cuenta que estos hechos ocurrieron un siglo antes a la invención de la aviación.

"Nuestro Ejército guarneció los aires, embistió las murallas, tomó los aeropuertos", afirmó mientras relataba la hazaña. Y las mofas no se hicieron esperar: "Nunca lo olviden", ironizaba uno de los usuarios en Twitter.

Never forget when the Continental Army "manned the air” and “took over the airports” Happy Independence Day!#TrumpSpeech pic.twitter.com/2ITSovh51X — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) 5 de julio de 2019

Just listened to part of the #TrumpSpeech. I’m so grateful to Trump for reminded us of this long-forgotten part of our history. Thankfully, the British were still on horseback and were no match for George’s SR71. And after we took back the airports, he was able to land safely. pic.twitter.com/C3L5FqoyZW — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) 5 de julio de 2019

In honor of those glorious airplane pilots at the Battle of Valley Forge, here is a direct quote from G. Washington himself! Thank you, Donald Trump, for reminding us how the good ol’ USA’s Continental Army took the British airports in the Revolutionary War! #TrumpParadeFail pic.twitter.com/8FDvsJopax — William Throckmorton (@GameOfThrocks) 5 de julio de 2019

Hahaha!! Can’t believe trump said airports during the revolutionary war got invaded. Guess anyone with low level historical knowledge can be president. #TrumpSpeech #Revolutionarywar pic.twitter.com/INjQOlgZrA — Ziggy (@Zig1351) 5 de julio de 2019

Why are people criticizing what Trump said we totally did have airports during the Revolutionary War heres proof!!! pic.twitter.com/uJgODiBjcS — Sam (@_sv0_) 5 de julio de 2019

"Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do..."

- President Donald Trump on key events of the Revolutionary War (July 4th, 2019). pic.twitter.com/X0waog3xSN — Kestin Page (@Kestin) 5 de julio de 2019

I'm a bit rusty, was that LaGuardia or Dulles? pic.twitter.com/qFWWUzmFfe — Unionmom (@catalina22mom) 5 de julio de 2019

Good thing too, they were running low on every thing at Valley Forge, including JP-7. My take from earlier: pic.twitter.com/oDpVQMLGob — Chris Perry (@Outtascope) 5 de julio de 2019

President Trump’s description of aviation in the Revolutionary War was inaccurate. The first use of airports and planes in military combat was during the Civil War at the Battle of Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/z6DhJusgKt — Travis A (@travisakers) 5 de julio de 2019