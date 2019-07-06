Diario Público
Tamara Falcó “El chiste se cuenta solo”: Cachondeo tras la ‘reflexión’ de Tamara Falcó sobre el comunismo

Tamara Falcó acudió al programa de Bertín Osborne, Mi Casa es la Tuya, y en él hablaron de lo que suele ser habitual en ese programa: un poco de todo, un poco de nada.

En cierto momento del show, al que también fue invitado Boris Izaguirre, Osborne y Falcó se ponen a charlar sobre política, hasta que llega la palabra comodín: comunismo.

Es entonces cuando Falcó lleva a cabo una reflexión: "No entiendo que si tú trabajas tres veces más que yo, cobremos lo mismo". La frase ha desatado el cachondeo en redes.

