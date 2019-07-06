Tamara Falcó acudió al programa de Bertín Osborne, Mi Casa es la Tuya, y en él hablaron de lo que suele ser habitual en ese programa: un poco de todo, un poco de nada.

En cierto momento del show, al que también fue invitado Boris Izaguirre, Osborne y Falcó se ponen a charlar sobre política, hasta que llega la palabra comodín: comunismo.

Es entonces cuando Falcó lleva a cabo una reflexión: "No entiendo que si tú trabajas tres veces más que yo, cobremos lo mismo". La frase ha desatado el cachondeo en redes.

— The CeяvantesFAQs (@CervantesFAQs) 6 de julio de 2019

Tamara no entiende el comunismo porque trabajar 3 veces más que ella sigue siendo cero pic.twitter.com/6xVLl3Du5d

Pero si no has trabajado en la vida Hulio.

Haciendo zapping me ha salido tu casa es la mía y en un minuto que he visto ya ha dicho Tamara Falcó que el comunismo es que solo tienes un tipo de abrigo para comprarte, y que si no le gusta el campo por qué va a tener que trabajar ahí

— Eider ✊????☭ (@Eider1312ATH) 5 de julio de 2019