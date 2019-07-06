Tamara Falcó acudió al programa de Bertín Osborne, Mi Casa es la Tuya, y en él hablaron de lo que suele ser habitual en ese programa: un poco de todo, un poco de nada.
En cierto momento del show, al que también fue invitado Boris Izaguirre, Osborne y Falcó se ponen a charlar sobre política, hasta que llega la palabra comodín: comunismo.
Es entonces cuando Falcó lleva a cabo una reflexión: "No entiendo que si tú trabajas tres veces más que yo, cobremos lo mismo". La frase ha desatado el cachondeo en redes.
Cualquier español trabaja tres veces más que Tamara Falcó. https://t.co/H8qvT8FXgS
— The CeяvantesFAQs (@CervantesFAQs) 6 de julio de 2019
Tamara Falcó habla de trabajo, el chiste de cuenta solo.
— Darío. (@GeorgianoModern) 6 de julio de 2019
Es reconfortante poner la tele y que salgan dos grandes intelectuales hablando de las teorías de Karl Marx.
— Igna (@ignaciotalbot1) 6 de julio de 2019
Tamara no entiende el comunismo porque trabajar 3 veces más que ella sigue siendo cero pic.twitter.com/6xVLl3Du5d
— Amata Montes (@Amata_Montes) 6 de julio de 2019
Pero si no has trabajado en la vida Hulio.
— w_w (@victorgs85) 6 de julio de 2019
tampoco es difícil trabajar tres veces más que tamara falcó https://t.co/GaTjWuqTVF
— Hadouken ???????? (@SrHadouken) 6 de julio de 2019
Trabajar!!!
JAJAJAJAJAAAAA
Tamara Falcó, trabajar!!!
JAJAAAAAAJAJAJAAAA
Trabajar!!!
JAAAAAAAAAAJAAAJAJAJAAAA pic.twitter.com/Jt2qQmBRC6
— McPac ???????????? (@McPac_) 6 de julio de 2019
Yo entiendo gallego, castellano, inglés algo de francés y a Tamara Falcó #MiCasaTamara
— mei. (@mmeigamei) 5 de julio de 2019
Haciendo zapping me ha salido tu casa es la mía y en un minuto que he visto ya ha dicho Tamara Falcó que el comunismo es que solo tienes un tipo de abrigo para comprarte, y que si no le gusta el campo por qué va a tener que trabajar ahí
— Eider ✊????☭ (@Eider1312ATH) 5 de julio de 2019
Si Tamara Falcó en el programa de Bertín no nos hace levantarnos en armas contra la oligarquía, merecemos que nos pasen la polla por la cara a perpetuidad.
— Xabibenputa (@Xabibenputa) 5 de julio de 2019
