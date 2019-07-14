La nueva sandez de Vox: niega la brecha salarial y propone una estrategia empresarial que da la risa

Abascal y Vox no frenan ni en domingo. Esta vez han vuelto a incidir en razonamientos machistas, pero con un toque más: una estrategia empresarial digna de Steve Jobs.
Tras negar la brecha salarial y por tanto, no reconocer que las mujeres sufren a diario más complicaciones en el mercado laboral, llegan a una conclusión. Entonces, ¿por qué los empresarios no contratan solo a mujeres? Así ahorrarían en salarios.
Esta sandez ha levantado ampollas en las redes sociales, que se han echado al cuello del partido ultraderechista.
Se lo "brindo" a las mujeres andaluzas que no fueron a votar y las que los votaron ????:
Vox pide a la Junta medidas para no reconocer planteamientos como la brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres via @El_Plural https://t.co/T6jR6vruWn
— Pilar Barrientos #8M ???? (@pilar51) 14 de julio de 2019
Vox pide a Junta que niegue la brecha salarial de género por tener "tintes ideológicos". Si ganaran dinero con ello, también defenderían que la tierra es plana. Al fin y al cabo, su negocio es acceder a cargos públicos sembrando bulos e idioteces. https://t.co/QxvhMYgZSm
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 14 de julio de 2019
Dentro de poco pedirá que nieguen el cambio climático
— carlos (@racsol123) 14 de julio de 2019
Y este es el nivel de los indocumentados de v????x
— Víctor Manuel Hortet (@HortetManuel) 14 de julio de 2019
Vox le pide a la junta que diga que Pedro Sanchez es una bruja
— Jos4n (@Jos4nThe3rd) 14 de julio de 2019
¡Joder!¡son todo un comité de sabios! pic.twitter.com/uA6dn70e5Z
— erika (@LoresErika) 14 de julio de 2019
¿Y q afirme científicamente que todos los hombres y mujeres somos hijos iguales de un ser supremo?
Vox pide ahora a la Junta de Andalucía que niegue la brecha salarial pic.twitter.com/oCaeQ8njPb
— EsPPeonza [PARODIA] (@EsppeonzAguirre) 14 de julio de 2019
Vox negando la brecha salarial, los derechos de los LGTBI, la violencia machista y haciendo pactos para gobernar con la derecha. Mientras tanto, cuidado con Bildu, ETA y los comunistas. Y con los aliens, cuidado también con los aliens.
— Araphant™ (@araphant) 14 de julio de 2019
La involución...
Vox pide a la Junta de Andalucía que niegue la brecha salarial https://t.co/hFakiQwMjM vía @20m
— ???????????????? /♥️ (@A___Moreno) 14 de julio de 2019
Pero según @vox_es la brecha salarial en Andalucía no existe, es un invento de las feministas https://t.co/5AKjPJhMuy
— Miguel de la Rosa ???? (@miguel_delarosa) 28 de junio de 2019
