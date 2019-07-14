La nueva sandez de Vox: niega la brecha salarial y propone una estrategia empresarial que da la risa

Abascal y Vox no frenan ni en domingo. Esta vez han vuelto a incidir en razonamientos machistas, pero con un toque más: una estrategia empresarial digna de Steve Jobs.

Tras negar la brecha salarial y por tanto, no reconocer que las mujeres sufren a diario más complicaciones en el mercado laboral, llegan a una conclusión. Entonces, ¿por qué los empresarios no contratan solo a mujeres? Así ahorrarían en salarios.

Esta sandez ha levantado ampollas en las redes sociales, que se han echado al cuello del partido ultraderechista.

Se lo "brindo" a las mujeres andaluzas que no fueron a votar y las que los votaron ????:

Vox pide a la Junta medidas para no reconocer planteamientos como la brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres via @El_Plural https://t.co/T6jR6vruWn

— Pilar Barrientos #8M ???? (@pilar51) 14 de julio de 2019