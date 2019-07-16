El abogado de ‘La Manada’ ataca con dureza a Carme Chaparro cuando le pregunta por su veto en una conferencia sobre agresiones sexuales

En una entrevista de Carme Chaparro a Agustín Martínez, el abogado de La Manada, la periodista le ha preguntado si se ve capacitado para dar una conferencia sobre agresiones sexuales en una universidad. Dicha pregunta ha sido realizada porque el abogado ha sido vetado de una conferencia, precisamente de agresiones sexuales, en la Universidad de Cádiz.
Martínez ha respondido a Chaparro con suma dureza: “Sabes qué pasa, el problema en primer lugar es que la primera que no está preparada para valorarlo es usted”, lo que ha provocado sorpresa en el plató.
La periodista le ha pedido que no le faltase al respeto y, tras varios intentos de diálogo, ha tenido que dar la palabra a sus compañeras de la mesa para relajar la tensión.
Agustín Martínez se ha enfrentado también a Fallarás: "Que no se te note el color" #CuatroAlDía102 https://t.co/dUGlR8UPr2
— Cuatro al día (@cuatroaldia) 15 de julio de 2019
