Bad Bunny y Residente se unen para atizar al gobernador de Puerto Rico tras el escándalo de los chats machistas y homófobos

Los puertorriqueños se han echado a las calles tras la filtración de un chat lleno de comentarios homófobos y machistas en el que participaba el gobernador de Puerto Rico, Ricardo Roselló.
La polémica ha estallado cuando, la semana pasada, se detuvieron a dos exfuncionarios de Rosselló como parte de una investigación federal de corrupción.

Tras lo ocurrido, los ciudadanos han pedido la dimisión de Roselló y han salido a las calles en una gran manifestación este miércoles a la que han asistido artistas como Bad Banny, Ricky Martin, Residente y Benicio del Toro.

La masiva protesta comenzó en el Capitolio de la capital puertorriqueña y en ella participaron personas de todas las edades, muchas de ellas portaban pancartas que pedían la dimisión del gobernante. Con estas, ya son cinco las protestas que se han celebrado.

Con motivo de lo ocurrido y la manifestación, los artistas Bad Bunny y Residente han publicado, este miércoles, una canción titulada “Afilando los cuchillos” en la que critican al gobernador con suma dureza.

La canción lleva más de un millón y medio de reproducciones en menos de un día. Además, los artistas han lanzado varios vídeos desde sus cuentas apoyando la manifestación.

