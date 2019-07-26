Diario Público
Diario Público

’13, Rue de la política española’: el descomunal retrato de nuestro país, obra de United Unknown

Por

¿Es posible que estemos ante el más cachondo retrato de la política española? Es muy posible. La gente de United Unknown, el colectivo detrás de algunos de los mejores montajes en vídeo de los últimos tiempos, ha publicado un descomunal hilo titulado 13, Rue de la política española. Mediante diferentes piezas audiovisuales retratan a varios personajes de la vida pública española como si fueran los habitantes de un edificio, al igual que Ibáñez hacía en el mítico 13, Rue del Percebe.

Felipe VI; Felipe González, José María Aznar, Pedro Sánchez o Pablo Iglesias son retratados de forma absolutamente desternillante. También están presentes los españoles, en forma de trabajadores en la cola del paro, las cloacas del Estado y la caverna mediática.

Un maravilloso hilo que algunos han calificado de forma rotunda: “Esto es una jodida obra de arte”.

Algunas reacciones:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo