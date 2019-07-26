’13, Rue de la política española’: el descomunal retrato de nuestro país, obra de United Unknown

¿Es posible que estemos ante el más cachondo retrato de la política española? Es muy posible. La gente de United Unknown, el colectivo detrás de algunos de los mejores montajes en vídeo de los últimos tiempos, ha publicado un descomunal hilo titulado 13, Rue de la política española. Mediante diferentes piezas audiovisuales retratan a varios personajes de la vida pública española como si fueran los habitantes de un edificio, al igual que Ibáñez hacía en el mítico 13, Rue del Percebe.
Felipe VI; Felipe González, José María Aznar, Pedro Sánchez o Pablo Iglesias son retratados de forma absolutamente desternillante. También están presentes los españoles, en forma de trabajadores en la cola del paro, las cloacas del Estado y la caverna mediática.
Un maravilloso hilo que algunos han calificado de forma rotunda: “Esto es una jodida obra de arte”.
13, Rue de la política española. pic.twitter.com/ToL1hy1onv
Infinitas gracias a los dobles de cuerpos: Kilian, @acidoenlared, @pererusi, Manel, Violeta, @RapaCarballo, Muriel, @marieta_poppins, Marc, Mire, Nadia, Sebas, Iván y @EncarniTrmula, sois un amor. ???? Audio por Manel Ruiz.
Algunas reacciones:
Esto es una jodida obra de arte
Es lo mejor que he visto en tiempo!!!! ❤️
Este hilo es THE BEST! pic.twitter.com/KgClCYMvFA
Te has pasado Twitter muchísimo. Mis felicitaciones.
S O B E R B I O
Comentarios

