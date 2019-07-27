La ‘felicitación envenenada’ de Iglesias que carga contra el PSOE

Una felicitación a su propio partido y un dardo envenenado al PSOE. Pablo Iglesias ha aprovechado un tuit en el que felicitaba a su formación por haber alcanzado un acuerdo de gobierno en Navarro, para lanzar una indirecta al PSOE por su actitud durante las negociaciones para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez: "Felicidades a los compañeros de Podemos en Navarra por el acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición. Cuando se negocia con tiempo y respetando al aliado, compartir responsabilidades es posible".
Estas declaraciones llegan poco después de que la presidenta del PSOE, Cristina Narbona, asegurara que la última oferta realizada a la formación morada "ya no está sobre la mesa". Una afirmación que coincide en el tiempo con el acuerdo en Navarra para que la socialista María Chivite gobierne la comunidad en coalición con Geroa Bai y con Podemos en Navarra. De ahí la felicitación envenenada de Iglesias:
Felicidades a los compañeros de @Podemosnavarra por el acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición. Cuando se negocia con tiempo y respetando al aliado, compartir responsabilidades es posible
— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) July 27, 2019
