La foto de una pasajera que viajaba con la compañía Easy Jet sin respaldo en el asiento que le había tocado en su vuelo, desde Luton (Inglaterra) hasta Ginebra (Suiza), ha sido la protagonista de la última polémica en Twitter y a raíz del alboroto, la compañía británica de bajo costo ha pedido su eliminación.
La foto fue compartida por un tuitero, Matthew Harris, cuya pareja viajaba junto a la pasajera que iba sin respaldo. En cuanto la foto empezó a circular por la red social, la aerolínea respondió solicitando que se eliminara: "Hola Matthew, gracias por informarnos de esto, antes de que podamos investigarlo, te pediría que elimines la fotografía y luego escríbenos para darnos más información al respecto, para que podamos ayudarte mejor", escribieron desde Easy Jet.
Hi Matthew, thanks for bringing this to our attention, before we can investigate this could I ask you to remove the photograph & then DM us more info regarding this, so we can best assist you. Ross https://t.co/Qq2zhBAizh
— easyJet (@easyJet) 6 de agosto de 2019
Tras la solicitud de la compañía aérea, Mathew se negó a eliminarla contestando lo siguiente: "Absolutamente no. Esta es una foto real de un avión que actualmente aterriza en Ginebra", el usuario, además, compartió otra fotografía con los detalles del vuelo.
Absolutely not. This is a real photo of a plane currently decending to Geneva pic.twitter.com/BULiB4H3jt
— Matthew Harris (@mattiasharris) 6 de agosto de 2019
El tuitero denunció también que si no fuera porque había otro asiento libre, no se hubiera podido saber qué habría pasado con la pasajera y puso en duda la seguridad del avión. "Uno se tiene que preguntar cómo de seguro viajaba el resto de pasajeros del avión. Este era su asiento. La mujer fue trasladada a un asiento libre una vez que finalizó el proceso de embarque. No estoy seguro de qué hubiera pasado si el vuelo estuviera lleno", escribió en otro tuit.
One has to wonder how safe the rest of the plane was. This was her seat. The lady was moved to a spare seat once the flight was fully boarded. Not sure what would have happened if the flight was full.
My partner took the photo.
-- end --
— Matthew Harris (@mattiasharris) 6 de agosto de 2019
Por su parte, la aerolínea aseguró que no se permitió a los pasajeros sentarse en estos asientos ya que estaban inoperativos para ser reparados. "La seguridad es nuestra máxima prioridad y Easy Jet opera su flota de aviones cumpliendo de manera estricta todas las pautas de seguridad", respondieron por último.
I have the following update: No passengers were permitted to sit in these seats as they were inoperative awaiting repair. Safety is our highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all safety guidelines. - Dan
— easyJet (@easyJet) 6 de agosto de 2019
