Diario Público
Diario Público

Respaldo Easy Jet La foto de un asiento que Easy Jet no quiere que veas

Foto que @mattiasharris adjunta en su perfil de Twitter
Foto que @mattiasharris adjunta en su perfil de Twitter
Por

La foto de una pasajera que viajaba con la compañía Easy Jet sin respaldo en el asiento que le había tocado en su vuelo, desde Luton (Inglaterra) hasta Ginebra (Suiza), ha sido la protagonista de la última polémica en Twitter y a raíz del alboroto, la compañía británica de bajo costo ha pedido su eliminación.

La foto fue compartida por un tuitero, Matthew Harris, cuya pareja viajaba junto a la pasajera que iba sin respaldo. En cuanto la foto empezó a circular por la red social, la aerolínea respondió solicitando que se eliminara: "Hola Matthew, gracias por informarnos de esto, antes de que podamos investigarlo, te pediría que elimines la fotografía y luego escríbenos para darnos más información al respecto, para que podamos ayudarte mejor", escribieron desde Easy Jet.

Tras la solicitud de la compañía aérea, Mathew se negó a eliminarla contestando lo siguiente: "Absolutamente no. Esta es una foto real de un avión que actualmente aterriza en Ginebra", el usuario, además, compartió otra fotografía con los detalles del vuelo.

El tuitero denunció también que si no fuera porque había otro asiento libre, no se hubiera podido saber qué habría pasado con la pasajera y puso en duda la seguridad del avión. "Uno se tiene que preguntar cómo de seguro viajaba el resto de pasajeros del avión. Este era su asiento. La mujer fue trasladada a un asiento libre una vez que finalizó el proceso de embarque. No estoy seguro de qué hubiera pasado si el vuelo estuviera lleno", escribió en otro tuit.

Por su parte, la aerolínea aseguró que no se permitió a los pasajeros sentarse en estos asientos ya que estaban inoperativos para ser reparados. "La seguridad es nuestra máxima prioridad y Easy Jet opera su flota de aviones cumpliendo de manera estricta todas las pautas de seguridad", respondieron por último.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo