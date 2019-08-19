Diario Público
Machismo “El próximo invitado al programa de Bertín Osborne será su sentido del ridículo“: fuertes críticas al presentador tras cargar contra el feminismo

Si hablamos de machismo hay varios nombres que siempre se nos vienen a la cabeza. Uno de ellos es el de Bertín Osborne y es que el presentador ha protagonizado varios comentarios haciendo que se gane el título de machirulo.

Ahora, sigue aumentando su lista de machistadas con unas declaraciones realizadas en una entrevista a El País. Osborne ha asegurado que el feminismo "en España ahora mismo no tiene sentido" y se ha preguntado "qué derechos les faltan a las mujeres que no hayan conseguido hoy en día".

Las críticas no se han hecho esperar y su nombre se ha convertido en Trending Topic. Muchas usuarias y usuarios le han recordado que España cuenta con “1.015 asesinadas en 10 años” y “una brecha salarial del 23%”

