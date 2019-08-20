Diario Público
La conmovedora felicitación de unos abuelos a su nieta que genera risas y ternura a partes iguales

La usuaria de Twitter Supersad_Eva ha subido un vídeo en el que se puede ver cómo sus abuelos hacen auténticos esfuerzos para mandarle un audio de felicitación de cumpleaños a través de WhatsApp.

Los abuelos llegan a mandar hasta cinco audios para intentar felicitar a su nieta. En muchos de ellos, se les oye conversar sobre cómo se mandan los mensajes.

“Sin soltar. Y suéltalo. Venga... ¡Felicidades, Eva! No sabemos cómo lo estamos haciendo… yo creo que no lo hacemos bien”, se puede escuchar en los mensajes.

El vídeo acumula más de 400.000 reproducciones y más de 9.000 retweets. Por su parte, Eva ha explicado que cuando les vio les explicó cómo se mandan los audios de WhatsApp.

El vídeo ha provocado risas y ternura a partes iguales.

