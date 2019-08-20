La conmovedora felicitación de unos abuelos a su nieta que genera risas y ternura a partes iguales

La usuaria de Twitter Supersad_Eva ha subido un vídeo en el que se puede ver cómo sus abuelos hacen auténticos esfuerzos para mandarle un audio de felicitación de cumpleaños a través de WhatsApp.
Los abuelos llegan a mandar hasta cinco audios para intentar felicitar a su nieta. En muchos de ellos, se les oye conversar sobre cómo se mandan los mensajes.
“Sin soltar. Y suéltalo. Venga... ¡Felicidades, Eva! No sabemos cómo lo estamos haciendo… yo creo que no lo hacemos bien”, se puede escuchar en los mensajes.
Mis abuelos felicitandome sin saber usar whatsapp es lo mejor que me ha pasado por mi cumpleaños pic.twitter.com/Q5LmUObHue
— la princesa de las hostias (@supersad_eva) August 19, 2019
El vídeo acumula más de 400.000 reproducciones y más de 9.000 retweets. Por su parte, Eva ha explicado que cuando les vio les explicó cómo se mandan los audios de WhatsApp.
Les ví por la tarde y me vinieron a preguntar si lo habían hecho bien, les dije que sí y les puse mi audio, les hizo mucha ilusión escucharlo y ver que lo habían hecho bien, mi abuela solo dijo "menos mal joe yo le decía a tu abuelo que ya nos estábamos quedando seniles." JAJAJAJ
— la princesa de las hostias (@supersad_eva) August 20, 2019
El vídeo ha provocado risas y ternura a partes iguales.
No me he podido reír más jajajaja son adorables????
Por cierto felicidades❤
— Ceecilq????️???? (@ceecilq) August 19, 2019
ahhhhh que lindos. muchas felicidades eva ^^
— croquetadetrotle (@trotlealcubo) August 19, 2019
Dios que maravilla, lo mejor que voy a ver en mucho tiempo jajajaja
Muchas felicidades a todo esto ????✨
— Look the fucking sky (@Ruki_Chan1) August 19, 2019
Los abuelos son una de las cosas geniales de la vida ???? Muchas felicidades, por tu cumpleaños y por tenerlos a ellos.
— MuerteLenta (@Eme_MM) August 20, 2019
