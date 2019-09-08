Diario Público
Ser mujer y dedicarte a Recursos Humanos: así es como un candidato acosa a una trabajadora

El área de Recursos Humanos de una empresa es siempre la que más insultos e improperios recibe. Es el coste de ser el que tratar los despidos y las bajas de los trabajadores. Sin embargo, en el ejemplo que se ha hecho viral en Twitter, se llega a un nivel inaudito.

La historia la cuenta una tuitera (@Mine_Jam_), que publica cuatro pantallazos de un hombre que escribe a una mujer solicitando trabajo. El tono de él empieza con calma pero poco a poco los mensajes empiezan a empeorar, hasta alcanzar un tono machista recalcitrante.

El tuit cuenta con más de 1.500 RTs, y las respuestas se han contado por cienes. Desde la broma hasta la indignación.

Los tuiteros se ríen de que, pese a todo, la que recibió todos los comentarios machistas e insultos, no perdió la educación.

