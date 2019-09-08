Ser mujer y dedicarte a Recursos Humanos: así es como un candidato acosa a una trabajadora

El área de Recursos Humanos de una empresa es siempre la que más insultos e improperios recibe. Es el coste de ser el que tratar los despidos y las bajas de los trabajadores. Sin embargo, en el ejemplo que se ha hecho viral en Twitter, se llega a un nivel inaudito.
La historia la cuenta una tuitera (@Mine_Jam_), que publica cuatro pantallazos de un hombre que escribe a una mujer solicitando trabajo. El tono de él empieza con calma pero poco a poco los mensajes empiezan a empeorar, hasta alcanzar un tono machista recalcitrante.
Cuando cuidas los detalles pidiendo trabajo a Recursos Humanos. ???? pic.twitter.com/zPUbYj5Coc
— DeReojo (@Mine_Jam_) September 5, 2019
El tuit cuenta con más de 1.500 RTs, y las respuestas se han contado por cienes. Desde la broma hasta la indignación.
"este móvil no escribe muy bien, no deja entrever la verdadera basura humana que soy en realidad."
— Supercrisis (@supercrisisblog) September 6, 2019
Pero la gente está loca ???? ???? ????
— ????_ Xicaufff_ ???? ???? ???? (@UfffXica) September 5, 2019
"perdona es q este móvil no escribe muy bien" pic.twitter.com/Jj3Unw5sg7
— MeTiro (@hoynotengoprisa) September 5, 2019
Los tuiteros se ríen de que, pese a todo, la que recibió todos los comentarios machistas e insultos, no perdió la educación.
"perdona es q este móvil no escribe muy bien" pic.twitter.com/Jj3Unw5sg7
— MeTiro (@hoynotengoprisa) September 5, 2019
“ En nuestra empresa no encajas como transportista “ pic.twitter.com/RVuKkm3UiV
— ℕ???????????????????????????? ℂ????????????????????®️ (@NCowboi) September 6, 2019
"Un beso de amigo".
JAJAJAAJJAJAJAAJAAJAJAJAJJAAJAJAJAJAAJAJAJAJJAJAJAKAJAKAJAKKAKAKAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJJA.
— Bruce Wayne (@quenoes_batman) September 5, 2019
Si conduce como escribe... ni a la vuelta de la manzana me iría yo con él. Ascazo
— YoFuiUnaCuentaB (@antesfuiB) September 5, 2019
