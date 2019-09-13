Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Las “ondas nocivas“ de los electrodomésticos, la última magufada dicha en ‘Espejo Público’

Por

El programa de Espejo Público ha indignado a sus espectadores al emitir un reportaje en el que explicaban que, algunos electrodomésticos, emitían ondas nocivas para la salud.

En el programa, Joan Carles López, experto en Geobiología y radiaciones del hábitat, ha recomendado a la audiencia alejarse de los electrodomésticos cuando están funcionando. "Perjudicial sería estar encima de este equipo cuando está funcionando, por eso tiene una campanita y cuando se enciende la campana uno se tiene que alejar", ha explicado sobre el microondas.

Durante la emisión las críticas no han dejado de llegar, incluida la del divulgador científico Álex Riveiro. Varias horas después Espejo Público ha borrado cualquier rastro del reportaje, incluidos los tuits.

Varias páginas, dedicadas a desmentir bulos, han explicado que "los microondas no provocan cáncer ni hacen la comida radiactiva ni distinta de ninguna forma".

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo