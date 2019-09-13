El programa de Espejo Público ha indignado a sus espectadores al emitir un reportaje en el que explicaban que, algunos electrodomésticos, emitían ondas nocivas para la salud.
En el programa, Joan Carles López, experto en Geobiología y radiaciones del hábitat, ha recomendado a la audiencia alejarse de los electrodomésticos cuando están funcionando. "Perjudicial sería estar encima de este equipo cuando está funcionando, por eso tiene una campanita y cuando se enciende la campana uno se tiene que alejar", ha explicado sobre el microondas.
Durante la emisión las críticas no han dejado de llegar, incluida la del divulgador científico Álex Riveiro. Varias horas después Espejo Público ha borrado cualquier rastro del reportaje, incluidos los tuits.
Varias páginas, dedicadas a desmentir bulos, han explicado que "los microondas no provocan cáncer ni hacen la comida radiactiva ni distinta de ninguna forma".
Las ondas eran tan nocivas que han matado a todos los que participaron en el reportaje y por eso ha desaparecido todo rastro de él.
Eso, o era una tontería como un piano. Digo yo que más bien lo segundo.
— Jakub Motyka (@jakubmotyka) September 12, 2019
Yo andando por casa para que no me afecten las ondas nocivas. pic.twitter.com/DCJMI62Tgm
— Gades con G (@GadesconG) September 12, 2019
El electrodoméstico que emite más ondas nocivas el claramente el televisor cuando cambias a Antena3. Son ondas nocivas para la inteligencia. https://t.co/pf5c3YCtmu
— Fuckowski (@fuckowski) September 12, 2019
Veo que @EspejoPublico ha borrado el tweet sobre las ondas nocivas. ¿Explicarán mañana que han metido la pata hasta el fondo? ¿Explicarán que han alarmado de manera totalmente innecesaria a su audiencia?
— Alberto Serna /❤️ (@SernaOnline) September 12, 2019
¿Esto es en serio? ¿ondas nocivas?
???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Álex Riveiro (@alex_riveiro) September 12, 2019
Vosotros sí que enviáis ondas nocivas con estas noticias. Poneos el cucurucho de papel de plata en la cabeza majos. pic.twitter.com/Z3Bv9HN8vv
— MuSiK (@juan_musik) September 12, 2019
