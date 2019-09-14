Ada Colau, alcaldesa de Barcelona, ha cargado duramente contra el diario El Mundo por la publicación de un reportaje en el que se ahonda en su vida privada y se relaciona a la política con Óscar Camps, capitán del Open Arms.

"Ejemplo de pseudoperiodismo difamatorio y machista. Mentiras, insinuaciones y el estigma 'puta' como ataque a las mujeres. Seguiremos haciendo políticas feministas y seguiremos apoyando a quienes salvan vidas, por mucho que moleste a la caverna", ha criticado Colau a través de su perfil de Twitter.

No es el primer ataque frontal a Ada Colau. En un artículo publicado hace unas semanas, en Público reflexionábamos sobre la importancia del contexto tras hacerse oficial la subida de sueldo de la alcaldesa de Barcelona.

Algunos tuiteros han querido mostrar su apoyo a la alcaldesa, tras esta intromisión en su vida privada.

No deberías ni responder a estos carroñeros. Pero no es solo contigo. Todo lo enfocan así. Periodismo basura, cruel y zafio. Y no son los únicos.

— Josep Maria Deop (@JosepMariaDeop) September 14, 2019