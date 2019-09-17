Esta mañana, el PSOE ha respondido a la notificación que le ha enviado Ciudadanos para mantener una reunión sobre la posible abstención del partido de Rivera en una futura investidura.
La carta, dirigida al líder de la formación naranja, empieza agradeciendo su "tardía comunicación" y responde a su "ofrecimiento de una solución de estado" contribuyendo "desde la oposición al desbloqueo político".
Sin duda, el elemento que más ha llamado la atención ha sido el saludo al líder de Ciudadanos. En un primer momento, escrito a ordenador, Sánchez saludaba con un "señor Rivera", pero en la misiva se puede ver cómo el líder del PSOE ha tachado el saludo sustituyéndolo por "estimado Albert".
Las redes no han tardado mucho en reaccionar ante esta imagen que "resume la política española". La carta ha generado un auténtico debate en redes, porque no queda claro si Sánchez ha escrito "querido Albert" o "estimado Albert".
Teo, socialista de toda la vida, tras ver que Pedro Sánchez escribe "Querido Albert" en la carta a Ciudadanos. pic.twitter.com/KYbPYSOmnF
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) September 17, 2019
Desde hoy, voy a empezar todos mis mensajes con "Querido Albert".
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) September 17, 2019
Querido Albert:
Dije que eras la ultraderecha..
Que me diesen el voto útil para frenaros..
Que mi socio preferente sería Unidas Podemos..
Mis militantes me dijeron "Con Rivera NO"...
Pero si tú me dices ven lo dejo todo.. Ya sabes que estuve a punto de hacerte vicepresidente????????
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_cab75) September 17, 2019
Querido Albert, si tú me dices ven, lo dejo todo pic.twitter.com/t7efAlQSM4
— Jano Nano (@hacialaextinci1) September 17, 2019
"Hola, Soy Pdro Snchz , l@s militantes me dijeron "con Rivera NO"...¿Por donde iba? Ah , sí... "Querido Albert" ???? pic.twitter.com/MM1VTFoblk
— SusanneML#Paz???? (@sumalen59) September 17, 2019
En esta imagen se resume la política española.
“Estimado Albert” pic.twitter.com/z8Ifo7YKme
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) September 17, 2019
