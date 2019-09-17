Diario Público
Twitter Vox dice que ”no tiene sentido” condenar el franquismo y todos se fijan en la cara de este diputado

El portavoz de Vox en el Congreso, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, ha declarado este pasado lunes que su formación "no condena la revolución del 34, ni la Guerra Civil, ni el franquismo porque esto es materia de los historiadores". El vídeo se ha hecho viral por la reacción de Jose María Figaredo, diputado de la formación y los gestos que hizo durante las declaraciones.

Durante la rueda de prensa, el diputado Joaquín Robles ha explicado que "no tiene sentido" condenar el franquismo porque "somos herederos, nos guste más o menos, de nuestra historia y no se pueden coger 40 años y meterlos en el cubo de la basura".

Muchos tuiteros se han fijado en los ojos de Figaredo al escuchar que el partido no condena el franquismo y lo han comparado con películas de terror.

