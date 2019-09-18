Vale, ‘Los Simpson’ lo predicen todo, pero lo de las elecciones de noviembre ya es de traca

Los Simpson lo han vuelto a hacer, esta vez han predicho la repetición de elecciones en el mes de noviembre, concretamente, en el capítulo 18 de la octava temporada titulado "Homer contra la decimoctava enmienda".
Muchos han compartido el momento en el que un asesor del alcalde de Springfield le repite, una y otra vez, la frase "elecciones en noviembre" para que este se serene y no conteste mal a los ciudadanos. Otro de los momentos que se han compartido es el del presentador de la serie, Kent Brockman, confesando que "la democracia no funciona".
Y Los Simpson lo volvieron a hacer. pic.twitter.com/yEhDgKKet9
— Metalx (@atletista1989) September 17, 2019
Hecho pic.twitter.com/LHNwKOnoBH
— Clara Castaño Ruiz (@claracastruiz) September 17, 2019
No es la primera vez que esta mítica serie predice situaciones políticas. Una de ellas fue la candidatura a la presidencia de Donald Trump y su posterior victoria.
Sus aciertos van desde el atentado de las Torres Gemelas, publicado el 21 de septiembre de 1997 en el capítulo "La ciudad de Nueva York vs Homer Simpson", hasta la irrupción del virus Ébola, en un capítulo emitido 19 de octubre de 1997 y titulado "El saxo de Lisa".
Los Simpson Predijeron el virus "Ebola" en el año 1980... pic.twitter.com/PqAg7v6HFP
— Historia En Fotos. (@HistoriaEnPhoto) November 10, 2014
Los Simpson lo sabían 11-S #Torresgemelas pic.twitter.com/pH6XetgPGd
— La Araña Discoteca ➐ (@mikeltru) September 11, 2013
Ya lo vi venir... https://t.co/ng7dsPzK2l
— Pepe Indiopole (@Pepe_Indiopole) September 17, 2019
