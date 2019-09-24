Diario Público
Ayer, la activista de 16 años, Greta Thunberg, dio un discurso durante la Cumbre de Acción Climática en la sede de Naciones Unidas que ha dado la vuelta al mundo.

“Habéis robado mis sueños y mi infancia con vuestras palabras vacías, y eso que soy una de las afortunadas”, ha comenzado Thunberg al borde del llanto. “La gente está sufriendo; la gente está muriendo; colapsan ecosistemas enteros; estamos en el principio de una extinción masiva y todo de lo que podéis hablar es sobre dinero y cuentos de hadas de crecimiento económico eterno. ¿Cómo os atrevéis?”.

El discurso, en el que afeaba a los políticos la situación en la que nos encontramos, no ha dejado indiferente a nadie. "Nos estáis fallando pero la gente joven empieza a entender vuestra traición. Los ojos de todas las generaciones futuras están sobre vosotros, y si elegís fallarnos os digo que nunca os perdonaremos. No os dejaremos saliros con la vuestra. Aquí y ahora marcamos la línea (roja). El mundo está despertando. Y el cambio viene, os guste o no”.

Este discurso no es el único que se ha viralizado. El pasado 20 de septiembre Thunberg consiguió convocar a más de 250.000 personas en Nueva York y más de cuatro millones de personas se manifestaron en 163 países.

Las palabras de Greta Thunberg han traspasado fronteras y sus discursos son mundialmente famosos.

Vídeo #NatureNow

Intervención de Greta Thunberg en la COP24 en Katowice, Polonia.

Charla TED de Greta Thunberg en TEDxEstocolmo

