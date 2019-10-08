Diario Público
Twitter El hilo sobre cachorros mestizos que te alegrará el día

Los mestizos son los animales que nacen de padre y madre de distinta raza. A menudo, este tipo de perros y gatos tienen mucho más difícil encontrar una familia que otros de raza pura. Los caninos sin raza son los perros que, en su mayoría, ocupan las perreras y protectoras. Por eso, el 28 de mayo se celebra el Día Mundial del Perro sin Raza.

Un tuitero ha recopilado varios vídeos en los que se muestran a diversos cachorros mestizos y a sus padres. El hilo ha enamorado a los usuarios y acumula más 29.000 retuits y 89.000 favoritos.

Muchos usuarios han compartido fotos de sus amigos peludos mestizos.

