Los mestizos son los animales que nacen de padre y madre de distinta raza. A menudo, este tipo de perros y gatos tienen mucho más difícil encontrar una familia que otros de raza pura. Los caninos sin raza son los perros que, en su mayoría, ocupan las perreras y protectoras. Por eso, el 28 de mayo se celebra el Día Mundial del Perro sin Raza.
Un tuitero ha recopilado varios vídeos en los que se muestran a diversos cachorros mestizos y a sus padres. El hilo ha enamorado a los usuarios y acumula más 29.000 retuits y 89.000 favoritos.
Bueno abro un mini hilo de cruzas de perro pic.twitter.com/mKjV9yqt1i
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 5, 2019
Bueno gente al final sigue porque lo estan pidiendo pic.twitter.com/YDjFJIw2BQ
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 6, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 6, 2019
— ????spooky brix el asaltageriatricos???? (@falsobrix) October 6, 2019
Muchos usuarios han compartido fotos de sus amigos peludos mestizos.
Mastín + Pastor Alemán = IRÚ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qmAtsHMW1B
— ????́. (@GelaRomero) October 6, 2019
Bulldog Francés x Caniche (real) pic.twitter.com/8l0Fz1cYqu
— Mar✨ (@MarttuGalarza) October 6, 2019
Bulldog frances con chow chow jajaajajja pic.twitter.com/AsTYs1G7hf
— Carlos Palacios (@CarlosPalacioos) October 6, 2019
mamá dogo y papá gran danés <3 pic.twitter.com/wI9f0IL7eO
— camo (@Camialmironnnn_) October 6, 2019
Mastín napolitano + weimaraner = pic.twitter.com/3SmV787FO5
— Nazareth (@nazarethbouhid) October 6, 2019
Bull dog francés + caniche = pic.twitter.com/wtcr5yvx0f
— Sofía (@Sofysapolski) October 6, 2019
Madre chow chow+ padre coli pic.twitter.com/7WdQBSuDVr
— ???????????????????? (@Gabriel15296422) October 6, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>