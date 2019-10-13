Sobre las cosas del beber, España tiene material para hacer bromas de aquí hasta el fin del mundo. Tanto es así, que un tuitero, David Navarro Martínez, publicó hace unos días una reflexión que contiene una afirmación arriesgada, pero puede que cierta. ¿Es posible que todos los sustantivos de nuestro idioma sirvan como sinónimo a "borrachera"?

La acogida del tuit demuestra que hay muchos que piensan así. El tuitero pone ejemplos de lo más kafkianos y aun así cobra sentido. Tal vez sea una revelación única.

Hipótesis: Cualquier sustantivo en español sirve como sinónimo de "borrachera".

Ejemplos:

"Esta noche me voy a pillar un molusco..."

"Vaya cristalografía llevabas ayer"

"Hace tiempo que no me cojo un buen azulejo"

— David Navarro Martínez (@davnav23) October 11, 2019