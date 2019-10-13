Diario Público
Diario Público

Alcohol Cualquier sustantivo del castellano sirve como sinónimo de «borrachera»: aquí está la prueba

Por

Sobre las cosas del beber, España tiene material para hacer bromas de aquí hasta el fin del mundo. Tanto es así, que un tuitero, David Navarro Martínez, publicó hace unos días una reflexión que contiene una afirmación arriesgada, pero puede que cierta. ¿Es posible que todos los sustantivos de nuestro idioma sirvan como sinónimo a "borrachera"?

La acogida del tuit demuestra que hay muchos que piensan así. El tuitero pone ejemplos de lo más kafkianos y aun así cobra sentido. Tal vez sea una revelación única.

Y si "azulejo", "critalografía" o "molusco" no son suficiente, los tuiteros proponen otros términos. Y sí, todos valen.

Puede ser que sea la excepción que confirma la regla, pero hay quienes no terminan de ver la teoría.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo