Sobre las cosas del beber, España tiene material para hacer bromas de aquí hasta el fin del mundo. Tanto es así, que un tuitero, David Navarro Martínez, publicó hace unos días una reflexión que contiene una afirmación arriesgada, pero puede que cierta. ¿Es posible que todos los sustantivos de nuestro idioma sirvan como sinónimo a "borrachera"?
La acogida del tuit demuestra que hay muchos que piensan así. El tuitero pone ejemplos de lo más kafkianos y aun así cobra sentido. Tal vez sea una revelación única.
Hipótesis: Cualquier sustantivo en español sirve como sinónimo de "borrachera".
Ejemplos:
"Esta noche me voy a pillar un molusco..."
"Vaya cristalografía llevabas ayer"
"Hace tiempo que no me cojo un buen azulejo"
— David Navarro Martínez (@davnav23) October 11, 2019
Y si "azulejo", "critalografía" o "molusco" no son suficiente, los tuiteros proponen otros términos. Y sí, todos valen.
Voy a pillarme una buena epidermis a la salud de tod@s vosotr@s ????????????
— David Navarro Martínez (@davnav23) October 12, 2019
Menudo frigorífico
— María Muñoz (@WithMofMistake_) October 11, 2019
“Madre mía, menudo porompompero lleva ese”
— Manu Mateos (@manumateos) October 11, 2019
Vaya cangrejo me voy a pillar esta noche
— HIJODEPUTA (@putohexer) October 11, 2019
"Voy vizcaína perdida"
— Cenicienta sin prisa (@LauraZetkin) October 11, 2019
"Illo ibas trifasico ayer"
— Spooky Ryder-6 (@Ryder671) October 11, 2019
Voy como un atún en almíbar
— Mau (@mauroesides12) October 11, 2019
No veas anoche, la peaso de grulla del Amazonas que llevábamos a las 6 de la mañana.
— Eyjafjarllajökull (@mamoneos) October 11, 2019
"Ayer ibas como un cartabón"
— Vázquez ???????????? (@vaaaaaaaazquez) October 11, 2019
menos mal que no estaban los civiles, vaya lanzacohetes llevaba ayer
— david ganfornina (@dgaji18) October 11, 2019
Sin olvidar los pilotos de Fórmula 1:
- voy un poquito...Barrichelo
- veo que ya vas algo Felipe Massa eh
- VOY TODO TAKUMA SATO
— Saúl Bosa (@SaulBosa) October 11, 2019
Tremenda farola me pillé ayer pic.twitter.com/dlj4IJUp7j
— Risa Persuasoria (@RisaPersuasoria) October 12, 2019
Puede ser que sea la excepción que confirma la regla, pero hay quienes no terminan de ver la teoría.
Ayer volví a casa con un feudalismo que flipas
Esta noche salimos y nos vamos a pillar la historiografía del siglo
Si sigues así, a ver quién te aguanta la circuncisión
Ayer tenía una paganización que no me tenía en pié
No, no parece que funcione siempre
— Kokuro Enzo (@KokuroEnzo) October 11, 2019
Vaya diarrea pillé anoche.
No, teoría incorrecta.
— Aristófanes 2.0 (@0Aristofanes) October 11, 2019
