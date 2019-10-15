Dejó todo preparado para que su funeral fuera recordado con una sonrisa por sus seres queridos y vaya si lo consiguió. Cuando los restos de Shay Bradley descansaban en su ataúd en el fondo de la tumba, los asistentes al entierro se vieron sorprendidos. Dentro de la caja empezaron a escucharse golpes y empezó a sonar la voz del propio finado: “¿Hola? ¡Dejadme salir que esto está muy oscuro!”.
Todo formaba parte de una última broma que el fallecido elaboró. Grabó el mensaje un año antes y dejó el encargo a sus familiares más cercanos, según ha explicado su viuda, Anne Bradley.
Su hija, Andrea Bradley, compartió el vídeo en su cuenta de Facebook y las redes hicieron el resto y lo convirtieron en viral. “Mi familia y yo estamos abrumados con la increíble respuesta y los comentarios que hemos recibido con respecto al funeral de mi padre. ¡Él realmente es una leyenda y fue el hombre más increíble! ¡Se alegraría de saber cuántas sonrisas y carcajadas ha dado a todos!”, añadió en los comentarios.
