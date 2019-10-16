Se cumplen diez años sin Andrés Montes y nadie se ha olvidado de él. El legendario periodista deportivo fallecido en 2009, que ejerció desde los años 80 en radios y televisiones como Cope, Radio Marca, Antena3 Radio, Canal+ o La Sexta, imprimió a su carrera un estilo tan personal que los aficionados aún recuerdan sus muletillas. Frases como “¡Porque la vida puede ser maravillosa, Salinas!”.”¡Fútbol, pasión de multitudes!”, “¡Jugón!”, “¡Wilma, ábreme la puerta!” o “¡Ratatatatatatata!”.
Y por supuesto, sus inolvidables motes. Ahora, diez años después, los usuarios de las redes han celebrado los años que disfrutaron de sus retransmisiones recordando aquellos motes. El tuitero Víctor Colmenarejo ha comenzado con los suyos y sus seguidores han continuado:
10 años sin Andrés Montes. ¿Cuáles eran vuestros 10 motes preferidos? Los míos:
- Sacarina Dudley
- Mr Bonobús
- Tulipán Blanco Smits
- Cumbres Borrascosas
- Lentejita Boykins
- Abre los Ojos Thomas
- Cortefiel Saunders
- Alitas de pollo Wright
- El Virginiano
- Tse Tse Morris pic.twitter.com/CsgAPvLjj8
— Víctor Colmenarejo (@karusito83) October 16, 2019
-Desde Rusia con amor. Biriukov.
-Chaqueta metálica. Chris Mullin.
-Artículo 34, hago lo que quiero, cuando quiero y lo que me da la gana. Shaq.
-El cartero siempre llama dos veces. Malone.
-Ese extraño elemento llamado Horry.
-La pasión turca. Turkoglu.
-Rodolfo Valentino Riley
— Jorge Caña (@Kerotido) October 16, 2019
Dikembe memorias de africa mutombo
Articulo 34 shaquille o’neal
— Seve (@seve_24) October 16, 2019
El egoísta Giricek
Racheado Richardson
American Graffiti
Cuponazo James
El aplicado Eric Snow
Juan Palomo Arenas
...
Que míticos!!!!
— Javier López - Tello (@J_LTello) October 16, 2019
Adivina quién viene esta noche... Para rodman
— Chemi Escudero (@ChemiEscudero) October 16, 2019
Chocolate blanco willians, Raza blanca tirador...
— Ale_hr (@Alejandro_hr81) October 16, 2019
Pantani Miller
Luc Luc Luc Luc Longley
La conexión croata del estado de Illinois
Hilo de Seda Houston
Memorias de África
-Aunque mis dos preferidos:
Chaqueta Metálica Mullin
Cortefiel Saunders
— Croata (@antoniogoran) October 16, 2019
A mi me molaba John Stockton la computadora PIPIPIPIPIPI
También molaba el granjero Hornacheck!!
— Torpedo Rojo (@RojoTorpedo) October 16, 2019
A Hornacek también le llamaba el Virginiano, que a mí me gusta todavía más. Mítico su gesto de tocarse la mejilla antes de lanzar libres pic.twitter.com/OULEOPFRkm
— Víctor Colmenarejo (@karusito83) October 16, 2019
Seguro que han salido también:
-American Grafitti Stojakovic
-Divac, el Vittorio Gasman de la liga.
-En futbol me hacía mucha gracia “Juan y Lucio, crónicas de un pueblo”, por la pareja de centrales de Brasil.
-por supuesto, Hilo de Seda Houston y Melodía de Seducción Sprewell.
— Emil Sorel (@EmilSorel) October 16, 2019
Cicuta Mix y Tacañón jeje creo que se lo decía a Jerry Sloan, entrenador de los Jazz. En general me encantaba como se mojaba y metía caña a los entrenadores. Muerte a la pizarra. Siempre defendía al jugón. A Dunleavy le ponía fino por sacar poco al Super Ratón Stoudamire ????
— ოﻨlﻨƈ (@ekowyats) October 16, 2019
con el entrenador Butch Carter y los Raptors le pasaba igual por sacar poco a QUE BUENO ERES MC GRADY jeje. Decía también aquello de "el talento bajo sospecha" cada vez que se pillaba un berrinche con algún entrenador tacañón que incomprensiblemente infrautilizaba a algún jugón
— ოﻨlﻨƈ (@ekowyats) October 16, 2019
Aerolíneas Jordan. E.T (Gasol). Air Canada (Vince Carter).
— José Javier (@jfjhernandez) October 16, 2019
Carlitos "suma y sigue" Jiménez
— Juan Paíno (@juanincio) October 16, 2019
Mr Catering era muy bueno, para mí el mejor de los que puso a españoles en la NBA
— Víctor Colmenarejo (@karusito83) October 16, 2019
