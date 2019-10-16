Diario Público
Twitter “Sacarina Dudley“, “Mr Bonobús”, “Aerolíneas Jordan”, “ET Gasol”… Los mejores motes de Andrés Montes, diez años después de su muerte

Se cumplen diez años sin Andrés Montes y nadie se ha olvidado de él. El legendario periodista deportivo fallecido en 2009, que ejerció desde los años 80 en radios y televisiones como Cope, Radio Marca, Antena3 Radio, Canal+ o La Sexta, imprimió a su carrera un estilo tan personal que los aficionados aún recuerdan sus muletillas. Frases como “¡Porque la vida puede ser maravillosa, Salinas!”.”¡Fútbol, pasión de multitudes!”, “¡Jugón!”, “¡Wilma, ábreme la puerta!” o “¡Ratatatatatatata!”.

Y por supuesto, sus inolvidables motes. Ahora, diez años después, los usuarios de las redes han celebrado los años que disfrutaron de sus retransmisiones recordando aquellos motes. El tuitero Víctor Colmenarejo ha comenzado con los suyos y sus seguidores han continuado:

