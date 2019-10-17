“¡Está bien ya, con la puta tontería! ¡A dormir! ¡Hijos de puta todos! ¡A dormir!”. Es el grito de rabia de una joven mientas camina hacia algún sitio a altas horas de la noche en medio de los disturbios en Barcelona en un vídeo que ha aparecido en las redes. Por detrás de ella se ven las furgonetas de los Mossos avanzar por una calle completamente atestada de objetos que los manifestantes han ido arrojándoles. “Esta chica me representa”, han considerado muchos tuiteros.
Esta chica me representa ???? #BarcelonaEnLlamas #tsumanidemocratic pic.twitter.com/hLQWtn7Kg8
— Gerard Paba (@gerard_pe) October 16, 2019
La pasada noche se vivió otra jornada de disturbios violentos en Catalunya con una decena de coches quemados, 33 personas detenidas y casi un centenar de atendidos por los servicios de emergencia.
Su grito se ha convertido un reflejo del hartazgo de muchos por la situación:
La quiero en mi equipo!!! ????????????????????????????
— Vik (Victor leon) (@Viktorkap) October 16, 2019
Ese soy yo saliendo del trabajo, hijos de puta todos ????????
— Atrapado (@oatrapado) October 17, 2019
Hostias, la amo
— ????????????????????????. (@RAINWAFT) October 16, 2019
Yo ya voy encargando el pedestal!
— RampanteMcII (@RampanteMcII) October 16, 2019
Quizá esta chica está hasta el chocho de unos y de otros
— Zorrupi (@zorrupi) October 17, 2019
No puedo dejar de verlo en bucle. ????????????????????
— MonaLisa (@monalisaes) October 17, 2019
