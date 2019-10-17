Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter ”¡Toma hijo de puta!”: las palabras de un mosso tras disparar un proyectil de FOAM

Por

El pasado martes conocíamos que un manifestante había perdido un ojo durante las cargas en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat y otro había resultado herido en los testículos. Ahora, en una nueva grabación, puede verse a un mosso disparando un proyectil de FOAM, un tipo de espuma, a un manifestante durante las jornadas de protestas nocturnas. La grabación capta perfectamente el momento en el que el mosso, al ver que acierta en su objetivo, celebra la actuación. "¡Toma hijo de puta!", grita.

Al darse cuenta de que las cámaras habían captado el momento de su celebración, el mosso comienza a disculparse en repetidas ocasiones.

El vídeo ha corrido como la pólvora por las redes sociales y muchos han criticado la actitud del Mosso.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo