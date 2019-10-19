Durante la gala de los premios Princesa de Asturias, en los que se reconoció a los galardonados, una mirada de la reina de España cautivó las atenciones de Twitter. Un gesto inquietante en el que muchos han visto humor, pero también terror.
El vídeo dice mucho más que una imagen congelada. A continuación se puede disfrutar.
Vais a morir todos pic.twitter.com/DZKpDclmwG
— Damien Thorn???????? (@calamordor) October 18, 2019
La sonrisa, proyectada justo en el momento preciso en el que la cámara enfocaba a Letizia Ortiz, ha provocado reacciones disparatadas y humorísticas.
Me acabo de jiñar encima de miedo
Leonor #PremiosPrincesa #PremiosPrincesaAsturias pic.twitter.com/WX20l2VtKL
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) October 18, 2019
#PremiosPrincesaAsturias
La naturalidad de Letizia pic.twitter.com/QwdYvXrVyt
— JuanCarlos Rodríguez (@jcelmundo) October 18, 2019
Cuando te entregan el corazón de Blancanieves pic.twitter.com/NooUPALmzr
— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) October 18, 2019
No quiero ir a los premios, manda en mi lugar al robot.
pic.twitter.com/tX1lRUz8Z0
— la buchinsky © (@la_buchinsky) October 18, 2019
Que grande es Disney! pic.twitter.com/bu8ZaDinP9
— Carles Sàez II*II (@txarliselrac) October 18, 2019
— la buchinsky © (@la_buchinsky) October 19, 2019
Porque la Reina Letizia se ha marcado un Julio Iglesias Jr?????? pic.twitter.com/I63gCwQID9
— Sergio (@sergio_liarte9) October 18, 2019
¿Merece hilo propio el gif de la reina Letizia malfunctioning robotoide mk ultra viral en las últimas horas? Lol#Westworld pic.twitter.com/XP4BC1kyUq
— Chitauri (@Chitauri) October 19, 2019
La reina Letizia y Mark Zuckeberg son de la misma especie de robots ???? https://t.co/DnWJPUfx3a pic.twitter.com/2oVjFM582s
— wakeUp (@wakeUp68379709) October 19, 2019
Qué guapa es la Reina Letizia, es tan guapa que no parece humana pic.twitter.com/xd4U9Ohl5E
— Raventós (@raventos) October 18, 2019
