“Mañana llega el unVoxing más esperado“: arrasa el hashtag #FormasDeSacarAFranco

El próximo jueves 24 de octubre a las 10:30 se procederá a la exhumación de Francisco Franco y este acontecimiento ha hecho que Twitter despliegue numerosos memes sobre el dictador.

A tan sólo unas horas de uno de los acontecientos del año, los tuiteros han sacado el hasthag #FormasDeSacarAFranco en el que han planteado, en clave de humor, numeras formas de sacarle del Valle de los Caídos.

Han propuesto sacarle en un bolso gigante o usando el "francocóptero".

