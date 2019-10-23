“Mañana llega el unVoxing más esperado“: arrasa el hashtag #FormasDeSacarAFranco

El próximo jueves 24 de octubre a las 10:30 se procederá a la exhumación de Francisco Franco y este acontecimiento ha hecho que Twitter despliegue numerosos memes sobre el dictador.
A tan sólo unas horas de uno de los acontecientos del año, los tuiteros han sacado el hasthag #FormasDeSacarAFranco en el que han planteado, en clave de humor, numeras formas de sacarle del Valle de los Caídos.
Han propuesto sacarle en un bolso gigante o usando el "francocóptero".
No la encuentro mejor.
#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/7PWGvMqUfJ
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) October 22, 2019
Ahora que el tobogán de Estepona está en desuso. #FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/ctvzaqEulu
— Kaly (@KalyLuxe) October 22, 2019
Con el gaaaaancho#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/TkFuDpNtrT
— Esbirro Sideral (@Esbirro_Sideral) October 22, 2019
A lo Marie Kondo: ¿lo quieres de verdad? ¿es necesario? Pues a tomar por culo!#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/lVto8WRjDu
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) October 22, 2019
Con franco-tiradores #FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/91Pmvq4MfO
— Perrins (@Pitulins) October 22, 2019
#FormasDeSacarAFranco que lo saque Jesús Calleja con su helicóptero y le enseñe Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/MupJOvem9X
— Pienso, luego pisto. (@Ilovepisto) October 22, 2019
En Sidecar
#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/t8K35RHuUQ
— David Arrabalí (@darrabali) October 22, 2019
#FormasDeSacarAFranco
Lo ponemos cara al sol y que se desaga como un vampiro. pic.twitter.com/AFpxOTWkkg
— ugnincoson (@ugninareon) October 22, 2019
Sin duda, como el area 51 #FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/6bF8qqXGlE
— MEMELAND (@Batallas_Legeng) October 22, 2019
#FormasDeSacarAFranco Sin que se enteren escondido en el bolso pic.twitter.com/BP5kbTtWVD
— Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) October 22, 2019
#FormasDeSacarAFranco usando el #FrancoCoptero pic.twitter.com/i1hTMTUcnF
— Saiyan Republic ☭ (@SaiyanRepublic) October 22, 2019
Con salva de cañonazos.#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/IqsPhc558j
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) October 22, 2019
Con un gorrocóptero.#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/ntxYoIdRve
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) October 22, 2019
Del bolsillo mágico de Doraemon.#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/OrkbeEE92P
— Un Payaso Loco (@UnPayasoLoco) October 23, 2019
A Franco hay que sacarlo a lo grande. Como Dios manda!#FormasDeSacarAFranco pic.twitter.com/HzJxYfGkoQ
— David Rosas (@David_volrev) October 23, 2019
