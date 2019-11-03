Diario Público
Albert Rivera Las redes se mofan de la campaña de Ciudadanos que recuerda la remontada contra Malta: “12 goles, 12 escaños“

El final de campaña se acerca y Ciudadanos empieza a percibir que pueden sufrir un enorme descalabro el próximo 10-N.

La amenaza de hundirse hasta menos de 20 escaños les ha hecho enfocar los mensajes hacia una llamada a la remontada... ¿Y qué victoria han elegido para el simil? La que la selección de fútbol llevó a cabo en 1983 contra Malta: el famoso 12-1.

Las redes se han quedado pasmadas al descubrir este mensaje colgado a modo de pancarta en la fachada de la sede oficial del partido. Desde tacharlos de "cuñados" hasta relacionar los goles con los escaños que acabarán sacando en los próximos comicios, las bromas han estado cargadas de mala uva.

