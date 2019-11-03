El final de campaña se acerca y Ciudadanos empieza a percibir que pueden sufrir un enorme descalabro el próximo 10-N.
La amenaza de hundirse hasta menos de 20 escaños les ha hecho enfocar los mensajes hacia una llamada a la remontada... ¿Y qué victoria han elegido para el simil? La que la selección de fútbol llevó a cabo en 1983 contra Malta: el famoso 12-1.
Las redes se han quedado pasmadas al descubrir este mensaje colgado a modo de pancarta en la fachada de la sede oficial del partido. Desde tacharlos de "cuñados" hasta relacionar los goles con los escaños que acabarán sacando en los próximos comicios, las bromas han estado cargadas de mala uva.
12 goles, 12 escaños
— Alex Barredo ???? (@somospostpc) November 2, 2019
Se ve que la llave de los sueños de millones de españoles es el España-Malta del 83. https://t.co/5GKgiOKvsU
— Víctor M. Olazábal (@Vic_Olazabal) November 2, 2019
Primero se apodera de la bandera, y ahora del España-Malta, cuñadismo 3.0#L6Nencampaña #L6Npedrosánchez pic.twitter.com/GN90PNyiyJ
— AsilVestraOಠ (@Asil_Vestra0) November 2, 2019
Hay que reconocer que recurrir al España - Malta es MUY de cuñado. #Ciudadanos en caída libre...
— esesori (@esesori) November 2, 2019
Sede de Ciudadanos....
Usan el España-Malta como concepto de remontada ???? pic.twitter.com/Xk52KLlPsD
— David Alvarez ???? ???? (@dalvarez37) November 2, 2019
Ciudadanos recurre al espíritu del España-Malta... Juanito, calienta que sales...#Elecciones10N pic.twitter.com/h6WCCrqpoq
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) November 2, 2019
Ciudadanos quiere ser como el España - Malta del 83, pero puede acabar como el España - Holanda de 2014. ???? pic.twitter.com/jVaYEV6dO8
— Danilo Albin (@Danialri) November 2, 2019
¿Ciudadanos ha colgado una lona comparándose con el España Malta?
Ciudadanos ha colgado una lona comparándose el España Malta#Debatea7RTVE
vía @tferrerm pic.twitter.com/37ZLLdKeVk
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) November 2, 2019
Primero felicitaron a Inés Arrimadas por su embarazo. Ahora recuerdan el España-Malta. Y nos quejábamos que no trataban los temas que nos interesan a los ciudadanos. #agendasUCM https://t.co/r0VnNRRT8S
— Alberto (@alberto_monje) November 2, 2019
