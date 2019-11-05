Ayer, durante el acto de Unidas Podemos en Sevilla, Teresa Rodríguez respondió de forma tajante a aquellas personas xenófobas que cargan contra los menores extranjeros no acompañados y se refieren a ellos como “menas” para deshumanizarlos absolutamente.

“Por favor, no les llamemos "menas", los "menas" son los menores extranjeros no acompañados. Les gusta decir "menas" porque así se nos olvida que no son otra cosa que niños y niñas solos. No puede haber más cobardía que el que se enfrenta a un niño o a una niña que vive sólo”.

Durante su intervención, Rodríguez contó la historia de uno de esos niños que está aprendiendo español con el diccionario para poder trabajar en España y mandar dinero a su familia.

“Hoy le decimos a Rocío Monasterio y le decimos a VOX que saquen sus manos de encima de nuestros niños y nuestras niñas. Que se metan con gente de su tamaño”, ha finalizado.

Les llaman "MENAS" porque quieren que nos olvidemos de que son NIÑOS Y NIÑAS que están SOLOS. No caigamos en su juego. No dejemos que los deshumanicen. pic.twitter.com/WBODmk0OuV — Teresa Rodríguez (@TeresaRodr_) November 5, 2019

El vídeo, subido por la propia Teresa Rodríguez, se ha viralizado en pocos minutos y ya acumula cientos de retuits.