Un total de 37 millones de electores están llamados a las urnas este domingo electoral. Puede que la abstención suba, pero el cachondeo en redes se mantiene impertérrito.

Durante la mañana, han votado los más madrugadores y algunos han aprovechado también para hacer comentarios sobre la jornada en las redes sociales.

Entre los temas más recurrentes, la cuestión catalana, alusiones a los candidatos y a la situación de bloqueo que vive el país.

#eleccionesgenerales10N como catalán me resulta extraño ir a votar y que no me peguen, es como no votar, me falta algo. Le pediré a algún poli que me de al menos un porrazo. pic.twitter.com/nnt9QV1dv9

— Dr. John Smith (@NoMePeguesMucho) November 10, 2019