Twitter “Ya he votado, ahora a esperar las siguientes elecciones“: los mejores tuits del 10-N

Por

Un total de 37 millones de electores están llamados a las urnas este domingo electoral. Puede que la abstención suba, pero el cachondeo en redes se mantiene impertérrito.

Durante la mañana, han votado los más madrugadores y algunos han aprovechado también para hacer comentarios sobre la jornada en las redes sociales.

Entre los temas más recurrentes, la cuestión catalana, alusiones a los candidatos y a la situación de bloqueo que vive el país.

