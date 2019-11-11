Las elecciones del pasado domingo han dejado un panorama bastante complicado en nuestro país. Entre el auge de la ultraderecha, la caída de Ciudadanos y la complicada suma de la izquierda, un tuitero ha querido poner un poco de música a la situación política española. ¿Cómo? G. del Palacio ha preparado unas listas de Spotify cuyos títulos explican con mucho humor lo que les ha ocurrido a cuatro partidos políticos.
He hecho unas playlists postelectorales. pic.twitter.com/zImrTDt0Qf
— G. del Palacio (@13370N3) November 11, 2019
Las listas han encantado y en pocas horas, el tuit que las recoge, ha superado los 7.000 retuits y los 14.000 favoritos.
La de Más País es genial jajajaja
— Esmeralda (@SoyEsmeraldaSP) November 11, 2019
Jajajajajajajaja????????????????????????????????????????
— fito (@fitomargarito) November 11, 2019
Espectacular!!!!????????????
— Sra. Clotilda (@sra_clotilda) November 11, 2019
Maravilloso.
— Álvaro Santamaría (@AlvaroSntmaria) November 11, 2019
