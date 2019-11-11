Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Estas listas de Spotify son la risión: la situación de los partidos a través de canciones

Por

Las elecciones del pasado domingo han dejado un panorama bastante complicado en nuestro país. Entre el auge de la ultraderecha, la caída de Ciudadanos y la complicada suma de la izquierda, un tuitero ha querido poner un poco de música a la situación política española. ¿Cómo? G. del Palacio ha preparado unas listas de Spotify cuyos títulos explican con mucho humor lo que les ha ocurrido a cuatro partidos políticos.

Las listas han encantado y en pocas horas, el tuit que las recoge, ha superado los 7.000 retuits y los 14.000 favoritos.

