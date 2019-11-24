Diario Público
Twitter El brutal zasca a Aguado por estar apoyado por la “inmundicia de Vox“

Ignacio Aguado, líder de Ciudadanos en la Comunidad de Madrid, criticó el hipotético Gobierno que, en el caso de aprobarse la investidura, organizarían el PSOE y Unidas Podemos. El político conservador escribió a través de Twitter: "¿Por qué lo llaman “gobierno progresista” cuando está formado por comunistas y apoyado por nacionalistas? El comunismo es miseria. El nacionalismo es guerra. ¿Dónde está el progreso?"

La respuesta de Isaías Lafuente causó furor en redes, ya que tachó de "inmundicia" a Vox. ¿Por qué está mal pactar con Unidas Podemos, pero bien con la ultraderecha?

Sin embargo también intervinieron políticos, analistas... Muchas voces entraron a criticar la frase de Aguado, que generó mucho enfado entre la izquierda.

