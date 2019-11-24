Ignacio Aguado, líder de Ciudadanos en la Comunidad de Madrid, criticó el hipotético Gobierno que, en el caso de aprobarse la investidura, organizarían el PSOE y Unidas Podemos. El político conservador escribió a través de Twitter: "¿Por qué lo llaman “gobierno progresista” cuando está formado por comunistas y apoyado por nacionalistas? El comunismo es miseria. El nacionalismo es guerra. ¿Dónde está el progreso?"
¿Por qué lo llaman “gobierno progresista” cuando está formado por comunistas y apoyado por nacionalistas?
El comunismo es miseria. El nacionalismo es guerra. ¿Dónde está el progreso?
— Ignacio Aguado (@ignacioaguado) November 23, 2019
La respuesta de Isaías Lafuente causó furor en redes, ya que tachó de "inmundicia" a Vox. ¿Por qué está mal pactar con Unidas Podemos, pero bien con la ultraderecha?
Antes de hablar de cómo llamar a otros posibles gobiernos debería decirnos cómo llamar al suyo apoyado por la inmundicia de Vox. https://t.co/sFGz9MUYrw
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) November 23, 2019
Sin embargo también intervinieron políticos, analistas... Muchas voces entraron a criticar la frase de Aguado, que generó mucho enfado entre la izquierda.
Tenemos memoria y mejor te vas al ricón de pensar pic.twitter.com/sGpKx0NtYp
— Inés Sabanés (@isabanes) November 23, 2019
Ignacio,por favor,,,
— Elisa Beni (@elisabeni) November 23, 2019
Y Ciudadanos es un cero a la izquierda, tanto en la izquierda como en el centro, como en la derecha.
Sigan así, que en las próximas elecciones desaparecen.pic.twitter.com/TozTBLltOp
— Indignad@s!! (@Sentid2016Comun) November 23, 2019
¿Por qué lo llaman partido de centro si comparte gobiernos con V0x?#Ciudadanos
— Entelequio (@Entelequio2) November 23, 2019
El progreso está en los votos que habéis perdido. pic.twitter.com/uGoXbB6hxM
— Kaerás conmigo (@K0D3N) November 23, 2019
