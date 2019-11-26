Diario Público
Diario Público

El zasca de campeonato de Pablo Iglesias a Rafa Hernando a cuenta del Partido Comunista Chino

Por

El Gobierno de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos sigue en el aire mientras muchos continúan agitando el miedo al más puro estilo: ¡Que vienen los rojos!. Ya habíamos visto en los últimos días hablar de “sicarios de Maduro", de “alarma en la economía” o de “enemigos de la nación”. Pero ahora ha llegado el que faltaba para hablar de lo que quedaba: esto es, Rafael Hernando hablando del comunismo.

Este martes, el senador del PP se sacó de la manga un tuit en el que hablaba de China, del comunismo, de la URSS, de Venezuela, de Cuba y de Nicaragua. El pack completo.

Todo ello para criticar a Pablo Iglesias y Alberto Garzón, llamándoles “los socios de ZPedro”. No contaba con el zasca de campeonato con el que Pablo Iglesias le ha respondido:

Efectivamente, noticia de 2003: Cospedal firma un memorando entre el PP y el Partido Comunista Chino. La entonces secretaria general del Partido Popular partició ese año en el Cuarto Foro de Alto Nivel entre Partidos Políticos de China y Europa en el que el partido de Hernando firmó un memorando de entendimiento con el Partido Comunista de China (PCCh).

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo