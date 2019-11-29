Animales dibujados con grapas
Hay muchas formas de hacer arte y, sobre todo, hay muchos materiales con los que hacer arte. Por ello, el artista Слава Зайцев está difundiendo vídeos en los que se le puede ver dibujando animales a base de grapas.
Un oso muy grapado. Obra artística realizada por Слава Зайцев. Más trabajos en https://t.co/p9JkU5Ala8 pic.twitter.com/J0Vpc1KglB
— Enrique Coperías (@CienciaDelCope) November 29, 2019
El vídeo de El Chiringuito que te hará reír
Hay formas y formas de hacer un spot de publicidad, pero sin duda la de El Chiringuito de Jugones no ha dejado indiferente a nadie. En este vídeo el redactor Fermín Canas ha hecho reír a muchos.
Pero que cojones acabo de ver!!!!
???????????????????????????? me ahogo pic.twitter.com/h01ni8GQIo
— NorИel (@nornel666) November 26, 2019
El nuevo vídeo de E.T que te trasladará al pasado
E.T. y Elliott vuelven a estar juntos en un vídeo que está arrasando en visitas. Durante cuatro minutos los usuarios pueden trasladarse cuarenta años atrás.
40 años después, vuelve E.T. el Extraterrestre a visitar a Elliot, en este maravilloso spot de Xfinity. pic.twitter.com/YWWZyNtdbC
— retrochenta (@retrochenta) November 28, 2019
La declaración de amor de un diputado
Un diputado italanio pide la palabra en un debate para pedirle matrimonio a su novia. El presidente del cuerpo parlametario le recriminó que tomase la palabra para eso.
La historia de un bebé jirafa y un perro
Un bebé jirafa es rescatado tras ser abandonado por la madre. En el refugio conoce a Hunter, un pastor belga que no separa de él. Ahora son amigos y se dan muestras de afecto constantemente.
