los vídeos de la semana Un perro cuida a un bebé jirafa abandonado por su madre y otros vídeos de la semana

Animales dibujados con grapas

Hay muchas formas de hacer arte y, sobre todo, hay muchos materiales con los que hacer arte. Por ello, el artista Слава Зайцев está difundiendo vídeos en los que se le puede ver dibujando animales a base de grapas.

El vídeo de El Chiringuito que te hará reír

Hay formas y formas de hacer un spot de publicidad, pero sin duda la de El Chiringuito de Jugones no ha dejado indiferente a nadie. En este vídeo el redactor Fermín Canas ha hecho reír a muchos.

El nuevo vídeo de E.T que te trasladará al pasado

E.T. y Elliott vuelven a estar juntos en un vídeo que está arrasando en visitas. Durante cuatro minutos los usuarios pueden trasladarse cuarenta años atrás.

La declaración de amor de un diputado

Un diputado italanio pide la palabra en un debate para pedirle matrimonio a su novia. El presidente del cuerpo parlametario le recriminó que tomase la palabra para eso.

La historia de un bebé jirafa y un perro

Un bebé jirafa es rescatado tras ser abandonado por la madre. En el refugio conoce a Hunter, un pastor belga que no separa de él. Ahora son amigos y se dan muestras de afecto constantemente.

